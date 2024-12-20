‘The View’: See Joy Behar & Whoopi’s Hilarious Debate Over ‘Sex With Lights On’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg had audiences cracking up on Thursday’s (December 19) edition of The View as the panel discussed whether it’s best to have sex with the lights on or off.

The hosts, including Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, were discussing a recent Bustle article, where a woman wrote about having sex with the lights on for one month after her therapist suggested it would help tackle her body image insecurities.

Kicking off the discussion, Goldberg focused on the author of the article, who she said “didn’t believe that she was sexy enough.” Sharing her advice, the EGOT winner said, “First of all, stop that. If you don’t believe that you’re hot, nobody else is gonna believe it. And I guess you need to go to the therapist and work it out.”

Haines, however, said she is the type of person who prefers having sex with the lights off. “This is one time I would say don’t go towards the light,” she quipped. “Not for her. I’m someone that’s like, ‘Let’s have sex in the abyssal zone,’ which is where there’s no sunlight in the deep depths of the ocean.”

“I think I’m hot… in the dark,” she added.

Behar then chimed in with one specific piece of advice. “When you want to go to the bathroom, never turn your back,” she stated. “You walk backwards. It’s one thing for the boobies to be hanging, but the behind? Forget it. That’s the first thing to go.”

“Except if you’re tripping over them,” Goldberg added. “You know, you got to pick ‘em up and put ‘em over your shoulder and get to the bathroom.”

Goldberg believed that having sex with the lights on is better, teasing, “If the light’s on, I can see what you’re bringing to the table too.”

Haines added that “men are visual” and prefer to have the lights on. She then joked that her husband, Max Shifrin, “is like, ‘Let’s turn on every light in the house and the floodlights in the driveway.'”

Behar then had the whole panel laughing when she quipped, “I think if I’m gonna be seen naked, I want a Venmo payment afterwards. It’s gonna cost you, alright?”

You can watch the full segment in the video above.