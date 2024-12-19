‘The View’: Sunny & Alyssa Clash Over AOC & What Next for Dems

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Things got heated between co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farrah Griffin during the December 18 episode of The View. It was the lawyer versus the political strategist. The two clashed over whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. was too progressive after losing her bid to head up the Democratic position on the House Oversight Committee. Veteran 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-VA defeated Ocasio-Cortez by a 131-84 vote.

Hostin argued the 35-year-old was demonized and “wanted to try to set the record straight. “If she is too progressive, then the Democrats really are losing the working class, because this is her platform. She then ready off key issues including “healthcare for all people. Affordable housing, rebuild the unions, federal job guarantee, free public college ….” Concluding, “if that is too progressive for this country, then that’s a problem for the Democrats, and that’s a problem, quite frankly, for this country.”

Farah Griffin fired back saying the “devil’s in the details” while alluding to the often far-left-leaning Green New Deal. She argued a lot of the country does not support it, “which would actually crush jobs across the country…It would actually make international travel virtually impossible to do because of some of the regulations that would be in place.” Hostin disagreed feeling the Green New Deal would generate “millions of jobs.”

Griffin then brought up universal healthcare in that “most Americans want to have some choice and optionality” in their plans. “There is a reason Obamacare did not have the public option. That’s not where the majority of the country is.” She used this to fuel her opinion that AOC was “definitely too far left for the majority of the country.”

Co-host Joy Behar got in on the debate and backed AOC, saying she reminded her of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Another member of the panel, Sara Haines, cited a Washington Post op-ed that wrote Democrats don’t listen to what people actually care bout. She noted the author Rahm Emmanuel “goes on to say they tiptoe around issues like crime, immigration, homelessness and then they quote stats while meanwhile, there is an uptick in carjackings and you have to lock up deodorant in CVS,” Haines said.

Hostin brought up the idea that “crime is down.” This only added fuel to the fire for Haines. Unsatisfied she explained, “Each time people show statistics, everyone is saying crime is a problem, and that doesn’t make them feel better when you say, ‘but it’s not.”

