Survivor typically has three players vying for jury votes in each season finale, but there have been a final two on occasion. Heading into this week’s Survivor Season 47 finale, Jeff Probst is eliminating speculation by confirming that there is no final two in the episode.

The question came up on the On Fire podcast released on Wednesday, December 11 thanks to cohost Jay Wolff, who wondered about the possibility of a final two given this season’s extra episode. As explained earlier in the podcast, CBS asked Survivor to make 14 episodes for Season 47 instead of the usual 13 to accommodate changes in the network’s schedule. This resulted in Episodes 13 and 14 being billed as finale Parts 1 and 2 and coming in at two hours each. It also resulted in there being just four players left in Episode 14, whereas Survivor finales in recent years have always featured the final five.

“Is there a world where there’s a final three that becomes a final two?” Wolff asked Probst on On Fire. Probst is open to having a final two again, but it’s not happening this season. He assures that there’s still a great finale in store.

“It’s certainly possible, but I don’t want to have speculation that goes nowhere. It’s not a final two,” Probst replied. “I don’t want to confuse or disappoint anybody, but I will say it is a tremendous finish to a great season.”

Two players in the finale used to be the norm in Survivor, but it’s been a while since there were less than three players giving jury pitches. Probst explained how the expanded season will make for a better finale on Wednesday, December 18.

We “broke the finale down into parts and examined if and how we could pull it off,” Probst explained. “What we quickly realized was, if we structured it so that Part 1 got us down to four players, then in Part 2 we can spend a lot more time with our final four as we lead into our final four challenge, and then the fire-making, and then the final three, and then the final tribal council.”

“Typically, our finales are so full of content that we end up not having enough time to show all the stories we’d like to show, so it actually really worked out because we can highlight things we didn’t typically highlight,” he continued. “And it was a great reminder to us that sometimes you need to step back and examine what you’re doing, because just because you’ve always done it that way doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.”

Survivor, Season 47 Finale, Wednesday, December 18, 8/7c, CBS