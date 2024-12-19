Lifetime is wasting no time kicking off 2025 with a new original in its Ripped from the Headlines catalog of movies. Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story centers on a woman who must keep her family safe after armed robbers attack them in their suburban home.

An idyllic weekend turned into a nightmare when masked gunmen broke into a Florida residence. It becomes a matter of survival for not only Marcela, played by Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black, Poker Face), but also the expectant mom’s baby. She along with her husband and their young son are left with no choice but to comply with their captors’ demands. The home invaders demanded they surrender $200,000 or lose their lives.

With no means of accessing that sort of money, Marcela faced insurmountable odds to overcome the situation the family face. She must make life-and-death decisions to keep her family safe.

The exclusive teaser shared first with TV Insider paints a portrait of a loving couple excited about their new baby on the way. Sadly, things take a devastating turn as they are being targeted. One of the assailants tells Marcela, “I know everything about you.” The few scenes drive the point of how serious the situation is and level of violence.

Marcela pleaded to her captors that they have the wrong people. The mom and wife, despite being bloodied and beaten, looks to be willing to do whatever it takes for their loved ones. She goes on the offensive, bravely fighting back. It’s amazing what someone could do in these impossible situations.

The harrowing film coming in the new year from the network was produced by Cineflix Productions. Jeff Vanderwal executive produces while Felipe Rodriguez directs from a script by Crystal Verge. The real-life Borges story initially made headlines a decade ago when she along with other family members were tied up, blindfolded, and held hostage in Central Florida over three days. In a last-ditch effort to escape, she jumped from a second-story window.

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story premiere, 8/7c, January 11, Lifetime