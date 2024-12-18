‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Schools Sara Haines Over ‘Black Men’ in Awkward Moment

There was an awkward moment on Tuesday’s (December 17) episode of The View when co-host Sara Haines‘ attempt at using politically correct terminology backfired.

Tyler Perry was a guest on the ABC talk show to discuss his new film, The Six Triple Eight, which will make its streaming debut on Netflix this Friday (December 20). During his appearance, the award-winning filmmaker opened up about his mental health and attending therapy sessions.

“I really took your advice,” Perry told Joy Behar, who has previously advocated for the benefits of therapy. “I went to therapy for the first time at 54, last year. I was able to really get in touch with some things. I’m living the freest, best part of my life at 54.”

He added, “I have been bound by so much trauma, so much pain, so much heartache and heartbreak. You were right, Joy. You were completely right. And I would recommend it to anyone… the right therapist. Because the wrong ones will make you crazy as hell. But the right therapist, yeah, for sure.”

After Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to say Perry’s openness was “huge” and that “men don’t go to therapy enough,” Haines interrupted to add, “And Black men… men of color [go] the least.”

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg assured Haines, “You can say Black men, it’s okay.”

The situation got awkward for a moment as Haines tried to explain herself, saying, “Well, I meant also brown men and all the colors of the men.”

Haines and Goldberg then laughed about it as the former playfully patted her co-host on the leg.

Griffin also asked Perry about his “ambitious shooting schedule” and how he’s so “precise” with every aspect of the production. The Sistas creator said that was another thing he learned from therapy, noting, “It’s part of the coping mechanism I had since childhood.”

“Because I was always trying to survive, everything was hyper-vigilant in me,” he shared. “So when I’m working, I’m paying attention to everything… it’s all at once.”