HGTV Turns 30: Can You Match the Show Premise to Its Title? (QUIZ)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
HGTV shows 'For Rent,' 'Man Land,' 'Desperate to Buy,' and 'Home Strange Home'
HGTV

If you remember HGTV started out as the Home, Lawn and Garden Channel, then perhaps you’ll ace this quiz about short-lived shows from the channel’s 30-year history.

The E. W. Scripps Company launched Home, Lawn and Garden Channel into 6.5 million homes on December 30, 1994. And at the time, the cable destination now known as HGTV was “this very tame network,” as The New York Times real estate reporter Ronda Kaysen put it.

“Like, think of it as This Old House meets Martha Stewart,” Kaysen explained on NPR in 2019. “The very first show was Room By Room. And the host would, like, show you how to do these kitschy DIY projects, like stuff your own throw pillows.”

Nowadays, HGTV is comfort TV for millions of viewers and, thanks to hits like Property Brothers and House Hunters, the channel is one of the feathers in Warner Bros. Discovery’s cap.

But how much do you remember about HGTV’s history? Below, we have logline excerpts from 10 former HGTV shows — all of which are at least 10 years old — and we’re challenging you to tell each show’s actual title apart from the titles we made up.

 




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Meri Brown and Brandon
1
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Debuts ‘Mystery Man’ 2 Years After Kody Brown Split
Ingo Rademacher and Steve Burton present at the 46th Daytime Emmys
2
Ingo Rademacher Reignites Legal Battle With ‘GH’ After Steve Burton’s Return
Peter Krause as Bobby, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
3
When Does ‘9-1-1’ Return? Everything We Know About What’s Next
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
4
When Does ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Return? Everything We Know About What’s Next
Earth Abides stars Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes
5
Alexander Ludwig Reveals Real-Life Connection to ‘Earth Abides’ Death Scene