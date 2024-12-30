HGTV Turns 30: Can You Match the Show Premise to Its Title? (QUIZ)

If you remember HGTV started out as the Home, Lawn and Garden Channel, then perhaps you’ll ace this quiz about short-lived shows from the channel’s 30-year history.

The E. W. Scripps Company launched Home, Lawn and Garden Channel into 6.5 million homes on December 30, 1994. And at the time, the cable destination now known as HGTV was “this very tame network,” as The New York Times real estate reporter Ronda Kaysen put it.

“Like, think of it as This Old House meets Martha Stewart,” Kaysen explained on NPR in 2019. “The very first show was Room By Room. And the host would, like, show you how to do these kitschy DIY projects, like stuff your own throw pillows.”

Nowadays, HGTV is comfort TV for millions of viewers and, thanks to hits like Property Brothers and House Hunters, the channel is one of the feathers in Warner Bros. Discovery’s cap.

But how much do you remember about HGTV’s history? Below, we have logline excerpts from 10 former HGTV shows — all of which are at least 10 years old — and we’re challenging you to tell each show’s actual title apart from the titles we made up.