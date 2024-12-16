House Where Brittany Murphy & Husband Died Goes Up for Sale

The infamous home where Brittany Murphy and her husband, Simon Monjack, died just five months apart is back on the market.

The home is currently listed at $17,995,000 by Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles alum David Parents of Carolwood Estates. You can see photos and details about it here.

The Hollywood Hills home’s current owners purchased the property in 2020. The owners had briefly listed the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 9,400 sq ft house this past summer with a price tag of $19 million, and then again on December 6 for just under $18 million.

This Friday, December 20, marks 15 years since Murphy collapsed in the home at age 32; she was later taken to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she died the same day. Five months later, her husband, Monjack, was found dead on the property.

At the time, the Los Angeles Coroner’s revealed that Murphy died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Monjack died from similar causes.

However, the deaths have been the subject of much speculation, including rumors of mold and even supernatural causes. In 2013, Monjack’s mother, Linda, told the Daily Mail there was “severe mold” in the home and her son “was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin.”

The medical examiner’s office dismissed the mold theory in 2010.

As for the supernatural, Britney Spears, who owned the property before Murphy, allegedly experienced “bad spirits” in the house. The pop singer’s former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye, recalled the ordeal on the We Need to Talk About Britney podcast in February 2021.

“[Spears] had that place up on Sunset Plaza, and I’m just gonna say, this is really weird… She calls me… I had my friend do reiki healing on her,” Kaye explained. “She swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in… and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy.”

“It was so bad that she left,” Kaye added, noting how Spears left the house and never returned. “She goes, ‘I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy. I’m not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.'”

Murphy purchased the home from Spears fully-furnished in 2003 for $3.85 million and lived there for just under six years. She never claimed to experience anything supernatural, but shortly after her passing, Monjack told The Hollywood Reporter that his late wife thought the house was “unlucky.”

“She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house,” Simon told the outlet. “Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, ‘Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?’ I’d say: ‘Honey, you’ve got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We’re going to stay in it.'”

According to the listing, the house has been “reborn,” having “undergone a complete metamorphosis” since Murphy and Monjack’s time there.