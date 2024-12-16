‘Yellowstone’ Finale Divides Fans – Did Last Episode Deliver?

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Yellowstone aired its series finale on Sunday night (December 15), bringing a close to the Dutton ranch drama, and viewers are split.

Sunday’s finale wrapped up various storylines, including Kayce (Luke Grimes) selling the ranch to its rightful owners, the Broken Rock Indians. In the episode, Kayce sold the entire property to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) for $1.25 per acre, the price the land was sold for after it was taken from the Native Americans.

Elsewhere, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was buried after being killed off earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Beth (Kelly Reilly) kept her promise and killed her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), taking him to the train station and tossing his body off the cliff to lie with countless other deceased Dutton enemies.

The reaction to the finale online was mixed, with some fans loving the way the show ended and others frustrated. One viewer even went so far as to say it was worse than the much-maligned Game of Thrones finale.

“It is official. Game of Thrones is no longer the worst final season of any tv show ever. Yellowstone has taken that award. What a disaster of a final season,” wrote one X user.

“SERIOUSLY! 10 min concert we didn’t care about, 20 more minutes of Taylor Sheridan being a clown, 30 min funeral. 10 minutes in total of anything good. Then some filler nonsense,” agreed another.

“#Yellowstone was so good and then it wasn’t. I mean that might be worst 3 episodes to finish a tv show I’ve ever watched. I mean f*** it was just constant bulls***,” said another. “Concerts, montages of pointless nonsense. Just a terrible ending to a show that started so incredibly strong.”

Another added, “#Yellowstone might be the worst Television show ending of all time.”

“Add this to one of the worst finales in TV history #yellowstone,” said one fan.

However, there were many others happy with the finale, with one viewer writing, “That was perfect. Well done, #TaylorSheridan.”

Another wrote, “What an ending! I rarely watch TV series but this one I cried the whole last ep. Truly touching. Thanks #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV.”

“While this wasn’t the best #Yellowstone season, I’m really happy with the ending. Not everything was wrapped up neatly with a bow, but there was lots of closure. It felt right! Very happy with it!” said another.

“Other than Suits, which is my favorite show of all time…. #Yellowstone has kept me genuinely entertained throughout. One of the best shows of all time. A great and worthy ending,” wrote one commenter.

“I believe the @Yellowstone finale was the best series finale I’ve ever seen. And to top it off with a Willie classic was perfection,” added another.

Another said, “Have to admit, the #Yellowstone finale was one of the best I’ve seen in all my years of watching television.”

What did you think of the Yellowstone finale? Did it live up to expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.