‘Shadowhunters’ Squad Talks Maia, Who’s Coming Next and Malec! (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
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Executive producer Darren Swimmer, Actresses Katherine McNamara and Alisha Wainwright and Executive producer Todd Slavkin attend a press junket for 'Shadowhunters'
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Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SCAD)
'Shadowhunters' executive producer Darren Swimmer, stars Katherine McNamara and Alisha Wainwright, and executive producer Todd Slavkin at aTVfest 2017

Now that this week’s episode of Shadowhunters has aired, it’s finally safe to check out our chat with some of the team from last weekend’s aTVfest at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Atlanta campus.

Showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin joined star Kat McNamara and new addition Alisha Wainwright for a screening of the “Iron Sisters” hour. A panel discussion followed, during which they addressed the dynamic between the ladies’ Clary and Maia—the werewolf who might be about to give Simon (Alberto Rosende) a reason to howl—as well as Sebastian and other potential arrivals from Cassandra Clare’s book series. They also talked about their desire to do the fans proud and, of course, the romance between Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.).

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It was a big ol’ time down south, and we want to thank the amazing SCAD audience for being anything but mundane. Check it out below.

Shadowhunters, Mondays, 8/7c, Freeform

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Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara

Dominic Sherwood

Dominic Sherwood

Alberto Rosende

Alberto Rosende

Emeraude Toubia

Emeraude Toubia

Matthew Daddario

Matthew Daddario

Isaiah Mustafa

Isaiah Mustafa

Harry Shum

Harry Shum

Alisha Wainwright

Alisha Wainwright

Luke Baines

Luke Baines

Full Cast & Crew

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2016–2019

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Alisha Wainwright

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Katherine McNamara

Todd Slavkin




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