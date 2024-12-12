‘Firefly’ Reunion! Who Will Be at Emerald City Comic Con 2025 for ‘Serenity’s 20th Anniversary?

This is a must-see for sci-fi fans! The Firefly cast is reuniting in 2025, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Nathan Fillion, Summer Glau, Jewel Staite, Gina Torres, Morena Baccarin, and Sean Maher are reuniting for the first time in over a decade when they appear at Emerald City Comic Con 2025, just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the sequel film Serenity. (It was released on September 30, 2005.) The convention returns to the Seattle Convention Center on March 6-9, 2025, with a robust lineup of special guests, panelists, exhibitors, and more.

The Serenity cast will reunite on Saturday, March 8, and Sunday, March 9, to meet fans for photo ops and autograph sessions and take the Main Stage on Sunday for a panel. Photo Ops and Autographs for ECCC go on sale on December 12 to Popverse Superfans and then to the public on December 13.

Firefly premiered on September 20, 2002, and aired one season on Fox. It takes place 500 years in the future and follows a renegade crew aboard a small spacecraft trying to survive as they travel the unknown parts of the galaxy and evade warring factions as well as authority agents out to get them.

This upcoming Firefly reunion joins previously announced guests for ECCC 2025 including: Starship Troopers cast members Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, and Michael Ironside; Star Trek: Strange New World’s Anson Mount, Celia Rose Gooding, Ethan Peck, and Melissa Navia; and Dragon Ball Z stars Chris Sabat, Justin Cook, and Sean Schemmel. More will be added to the convention lineup.

Tickets for ECCC 2025 are on sale for the general public, and multi-day and single-day options are available. Fans who buy an ECCC Superfan Membership will also have digital access to the event, premium access to purchase Select Autographing sessions, Photo Ops, and exclusive merchandise throughout the year for $99 annually, and exclusive onsite perks at ECCC such as Fast Pass lines for Autographing and Photo Ops.