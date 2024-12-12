The unbelievable story of Natalia Grace keeps getting wilder as Investigation Discovery promises a shocking conclusion to its The Curious Case of Natalia Grace docuseries.

In the trailer for The Curious Case of Natalia: The Final Chapter, which airs across two nights on Monday (January 6) and Tuesday (January 7), Grace is seen attempting to escape from her new adoptive family, the Manses, after she claims to have been “held hostage” in a “cult-like” environment.

Grace, a Ukrainian-born American, was adopted in 2010 by Michael and Kristine Barnett, who believed her to be a six-year-old orphaned girl. What the couple didn’t realize was that Grace has a form of dwarfism called Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita. The Barnetts came to realize Grace wasn’t a child and accused her of trying to harm them and their children.

The Barnetts later had Grace’s legal age changed from 6 to 22 and bought her an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, where they left her as they moved with their family to Canada in 2013. The now-divorced couple were charged with abandoning Grace, though Michael was found not guilty in 2022, and charges against Kristine were dropped in March 2023.

Grace opened up about her experiences in the ID docuseries, where she denied trying to harm her former adoptive family. The series also documented her adoption by new parents, Antwon and Cynthia Mans.

It looked like Grace was going to get her happy ending; however, in the closing moments of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, which aired back in January, the producers received a shocking phone call from Antwon.

“I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we’re the enemy,” Antwon said in the call.

In the trailer for The Final Chapter, we see the DePauls (a couple who previously tried to adopt Grace) step in to attempt an “epic rescue mission” to free Grace from the Manses.

“Natalia’s being held hostage. The Manses are keeping her like a prisoner,” Mackenzie DePaul says in the teaser, describing it as a “cult-like” living situation she’s found herself in.”

The official description for The Final Chapter reads, “Confronted with the choice of staying or leaving her home with the Manses, Natalia must work to build a new life for herself while also healing from the emotional turmoil caused by both the Manses and the Barnetts.”

While Grace’s docuseries is ending, ID has announced a six-part spinoff series, The Curious Case Of…, which will feature legal analyst Beth Karas, who appeared on the Grace series. The show will premiere on January 13 and will document truly shocking, bizarre cases filled with twists, turns, and access to unbelievable firsthand accounts.

The Curious Case of Natalia: The Final Chapter, Monday, January 6, and Tuesday, January 7, 9 pm et, Investigation Discovery