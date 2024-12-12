Run, Forrest, Run! Like seriously…runnnnnn!!!!

Probably the last person you’d imagine being invoked in The Creep Tapes is Forrest Gump. Yet here he is, being praised by the still-unnamed killer of the cult-fave horror movies and Shudder’s top-notch sequel series. Turns out, the psychopath with a penchant for hiring unsuspecting videographers to film him in various scenarios before disposing of them in myriad gruesome ways is also a big fan of Tom Hanks‘ Southern simpleton.

“He’s pure, he’s funny, he’s thoughtful…he’s historically important,” raves the seemingly Average Joe played so perfectly by Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from this week’s season finale, fittingly airing on Friday the 13th. Going on to appreciate the special love between Forrest and his mother while filming himself on a country drive, his revelry is so rudely interrupted by the sounds of strife emanating from the car trunk. And if you’ve been watching this blood-chilling found-footage treat, you know it’s not wise to cross this habitually verbose fella in the middle of one of his monologues.

And while this may seem like a self-contained cold-open, what is being said in the bit sets the stage for what’s to follow. Duplass and his franchise co-writer and director Patrick Brice have delivered (just in time for Christmas!) an outing that gives us more insight than ever into Creep‘s central serial killer as we meet the woman who made him the werewolf-masked madman he is today…and her new beau. Yeah, the homicidal apple doesn’t fall far from the rotted-out tree, so imagine less June, more Cleaver. A Cersei Lannister in a housedress. Or one of the Golden Girls on bath salts. Given that the episode is entitled “Mom (and Albert),” you can only imagine how a mother-son reunion may go South for any third wheel who dares to come between them.

“The finale episode does reveal some things about him,” Duplass told us back in November. “It’s not necessarily an origin story by any means, but it’s the first of many Easter eggs we hope to be able to drop in subsequent seasons that give you a sense of the mythology of the man.” Just don’t expect to learn his real name. That, like whatever is buried in the still image above, is likely to go to the grave with him.

The Creep Tapes, Season Finale, Friday, December 13, Shudder