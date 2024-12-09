‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Say This Game Is ‘Easiest’ After Player’s $11,000 Win

Are there certain games on The Price is Right that the players are guaranteed to win? At least one fan thought so after an animated contestant made a single on-the-money guess that won him an $11,000 hot tub, which he hilariously jumped right into.

On November 25’s episode, a contestant named Brian took on the Vend-O-Price game, a grocery item game played on the turntable which debuted on September 25, 2015. The segment entails a contestant being given a coin to put in the slot of a giant vending machine. Three grocery items are displayed, with a random number of that item in each row. The contestant must pick which row totals up to the highest price. They do this by pulling on the lever of their choice.

All three rows have different items with different amounts (blue has the most, green is the middle, and orange has the fewest). The items also range in price from low (blue) to middle (green) to high (orange). The price of each item is revealed and then multiplied by the number of items to determine if the player won.

In the clip shared on TPIR’s Instagram and YouTube, Brian was presented with three snacks: Pringles potato crisps, sunflower kernels, and chocolate milk. Host Drew Carey explained that the crisps were the least expensive and chocolate milk the most. “That’s the only hint I can give you.”

Brian dropped the coin in, and it was revealed that there were eight cans of Pringles, six sunflower packs, and just three jugs of chocolate milk. Brian looked to the crowd to determine the most expensive group, many holding up “two” (as in the sunflowers) with their hands. “If you get it right you get an $11,000 hot tub,” Carey said.

Brian proceeded to pull the lever for the middle row, and if he was right, he’d win the $11,000 hot tub that model Manuela Alvarez was standing by. As it turned out, he was correct as the sunflowers totaled to $22.74, by far the highest prize.

“Go get it, go get your hot tub!” Carey declared. Brian proceeded to do just that, jumping right in to the (thankfully empty) prize as Carey burst out laughing.

Fans came on down to the comments section on Instagram, where one claimed that there was a cheat code to the game, which was that the middle shelf was “always” the most expensive.

“This game may be the easiest. It’s always the green,” they wrote.

Others simply celebrated the fun win, another writing, “Good job Brian, when Drew laughs like that means this contestant did something special.”

“Way to go Brian,” wrote a third.

“Energy on 100!! Goooo Brian,” wrote a fourth.