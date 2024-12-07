Like father, like son… sort of. A new clip from Showtime’s upcoming Dexter prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, was revealed during Saturday’s (December 7) CCXP event, and in it, we get to see the new Dexter Morgan in action.

Played by Patrick Gibson (with Michael C. Hall serving as mental monologue narrator), this younger version of Dexter is first shown getting a word of reproach from his father Harry (played by Christian Slater in this iteration).

“I don’t approve of you doing this, Dex,” he says before the elevator door opens.

“But I was at a point in my life where change was necessary,” Dexter says in voiceover before responding aloud with, “You’re always telling me to be part of something. This is me following my father’s advice.”

From there, it’s clear Dexter is barging into his first day as the blood splatter analyst at the Miami-Metro Police Department. It’s also clear that Harry has been absent for some time, judging by the very warm greetings he receives from Angel Batista (James Martinez), Bobby Watt (Reno Wilson), Clark Sanders (Aaron Jennings), and Camilla Figg (Sarah Kinsey).

Capt. Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey) has a bit of a different reaction, though, saying, “Another Morgan in the building. Hopefully, you’re not a chip off the old block.” It’s clear he’s joking, but considering Aaron isn’t someone fans met in the original Dexter series, well, one has to worry he’s taking jabs at the wrong family, no?

“My father was a man with so many friends, and I’m … well, I wasn’t,” Dexter’s thoughts continue in the clip before he’s interrupted by the always-raucous voice of Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu).

“You’re late, newbie. Ah, I’m just s**ttin’ you,” he jokes before introducing him to Tanya Martin (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who says, “Dexter. Welcome to the first day of the rest of your life. I hope you’ll be happy here.”

“I know you think you know it all, but you’ve got a lot to learn,” Vince then warns him. And he gets that first lesson when he heads to the wrong seat and quickly learns, “No, no, you get the little one.”

It’s then that Dexter takes a seat at his oh-so-familiar little station and settles in with a humored whirl. “My new life. I thought it might be a good idea to take it for a spin.”

Dexter: Original Sin is the second spinoff and first prequel to Dexter. The logline for the new show is: “Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

Dexter: Original Sin, Series Premiere, Streaming, Friday, December 13, Paramount+ with Showtime, Sunday, December 15, 10/9c, Paramount+ with Showtime