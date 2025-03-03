Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) is now a serial killer … again. Dexter: Original Sin took audiences back in time to when the titular mass murderer first began to satisfy his “dark passenger,” and, by the end of the season, he was fully invested in his violent vigilanteism.

So what’s next for Dexter, his family, his friends, and his nemeses? Here’s a look at everything we know about Dexter: Original Sin so far.

Is Dexter: Original Sin renewed for Season 2?

Not yet, but chances are high we’ll see more of the prequel series. The Paramount+ with Showtime original was a hit for the streamer. Showtime revealed in a post-finale press release that the final episode of the season notched 2.68 million global viewers, which was a 30% increase from the premiere. With Dexter: Resurrection on the rise to continue Showtime’s reinvestment into the Dexter universe, chances are, we’ll see more Original Sin sooner than later.

Who will star in Dexter: Original Sin Season 2?

Again, the series hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 2, but chances are, the current cast — at least, those whose characters survived the events of Season 1 — will return. The first, 10-episode season’s main cast featured Patrick Gibson as Dexter, with Christian Slater as his father Harry, Molly Brown as his sister Debra, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, Reno Wilson as Bobby Wyatt, and Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka. (Patrick Dempsey was also a Season 1 regular, but his character Aaron Spencer found himself on the wrong end of Dexter’s knife by the end of the season.)

What will happen in Dexter: Original Sin Season 2?

An official synopsis for the season has not yet been revealed, but based on the events of the finale, it’s clear that Dexter is only going to continue abiding his “dark passenger” and commit more murders based on the “code” established by himself and Harry. Plus, Deb is now joining the two Morgan men as a member of the Miami Metro Police Department and will expect to be included in their oh-so-secret conversations from now on, which could cause some more friction in the family.

Plus, creator Clyde Phillips told TV Insider that while Season 1 did not explore whether Dexter knew about the tragic backstory of Harry’s first son, Harry Jr., who drowned in their backyard when he wasn’t paying attention to the toddler, it could be a subject for Season 2: “When we get picked up, that’s something we intend to explore,” he said when asked if Dexter would ever find out about his other big brother.

Meanwhile, actor James Martinez told TV Insider that he hopes to see the prequel series explore Angel’s marriage, which would ultimately dissolve in the events of Dexter, and how it was in happier times. “I know that he had an ugly divorce in the original, so I’d like to see kind of how he met his wife and what is it that he was looking for, or thought he was looking for at the time, because the job’s very time-consuming, and I’m sure the lack of a personal life might be getting to him. So I think it’d be interesting to explore,” Martinez said.

Where did Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 leave off?

In the Season 1 finale for Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter followed Aaron Spencer to the place where he was hiding his own kidnapped son after letting him escape his kill table. Though Dexter initially had to let Aaron escape in order to save the child from drowning, and Aaron then attempted to attack his ex-wife, Dexter captured Aaron and took him out to sea to never be seen again.

Then, Dexter was offered a full-time position in the police’s forensics unit, and things seemed to be on the up and up for the Morgans, who danced to celebrate Dexter’s job and Debra’s decision to enroll in the police academy — until a shot of Brian watching his brother from a distance reminded us that the troubles have only just begun.

Dexter: Original Sin, Paramount+ with Showtime