‘America’s Got Talent’ Comedian Kabir Singh Dies at 39

Comedian and former America’s Got Talent semifinalist Kabir Singh has died. He was 39.

As first reported by TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that Singh passed away on Wednesday, December 4, and authorities are waiting on toxicology results to determine a cause of death. His fiancée later confirmed the passing with People.

According to TMZ‘s sources, Singh had been dealing with health concerns, and investigators believe he may have died from natural causes. He was also said to be in San Francisco, California, at the time of his death.

Singh’s friend, Jeremy Curry, also confirmed the passing on Facebook, writing, “It’s my deepest regrets to let everyone know that Kabir Singh has passed away… He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I’ve posted. Services will be Saturday December 14 at 8:30 am @ Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward… Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers….I Love you bro.”

Appearing on America’s Got Talent Season 16 in 2021, Singh made it all the way to the semi-finals before being eliminated. He was also featured on Comedy Central and the BBC, plus he wrote on Family Guy.

He continued to tour across the United States performing stand-up comedy, with his most recent gig taking place on November 2 in Manteca, California. Singh released his comedy special Bollerwood last year.

Following the news of his passing, fans and friends took to Singh’s Instagram page to share their condolences.

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing. You are and will always be a fremont legend. RIP and praying for your family,” wrote one commenter.

“Rip kabir , you killed it at our grand opener in stockton . Very talented an such a good energy,” said another.

“Thank you for always carrying a smile and bringing joy into our lives. Great work reppin Fremont RIP,” another added.

Another wrote, “Kabir, you were a guiding light to all Bay Area comics, showing us that if you work hard enough your talent will shine through. From your stand up, to writing on Family Guy, to working with the Lonely Island on “Never Stop, Stopping,” you were a force to be reckoned with. You were funny even when you weren’t trying to be and gave solid, memorable advice to those who asked. You will be greatly missed.”