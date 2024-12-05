Scott L. Schwartz Dies: George Clooney Pays Tribute to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Actor & Ex-Wrestler

Martin Holmes
Actor Scott L. Schwartz
Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images

Former pro wrestler turned actor Scott L. Schwartz, who had roles in Ocean’s Eleven and Starsky & Hutch, has died. He was 65.

His passing was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his wife, Misty, who revealed he died of congestive heart failure on November 26 at his home in Covington, Louisiana.

“Most people associate Scott with the movies, but those who know him personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado,” Misty said in a statement. “Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way. When he wasn’t acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children’s hospitals.”

Schwartz’s Ocean’s Eleven co-star, George Clooney, also paid tribute, writing in a statement (per Decider), “I’m sorry to hear that Scott is gone. We did three films together and I’ve never been so gently punched. He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed.”

Actor Scott L. Schwartz

YouTube

Born on March 16, 1959, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Schwartz started his career as a pro wrestler, competing under the names Joshua Ben-Gurion—The Israeli Commando and Giant David. He was trained by the wrestling legend Walter “Killer” Kowalski and wrestled all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, and Australia.

He later transitioned into acting, using his background in wrestling to perform on-screen stunts and staged combat. Due to his look and size, he usually landed roles playing “bad guys.”

On television, his credits included Buffy the Vampire SlayerAngelStar Trek: EnterpriseCharmed, The Tick, and Black Scorpion, and The Young and the Restless.

Meanwhile, on the big screen, he appeared in big budget films such as Spider-ManFire Down BelowStarsky & Hutch, and Fun with Dick and Jane. However, he is best remembered for playing Bruiser in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.

More recently, he appeared in the 2021 stoner comedy The Pizza Joint.

Schwartz is survived by his wife, Misty, and his kids, Angela and Adam.

Ocean's Eleven (2001) -

Ocean's Eleven (2001) where to stream

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

George Clooney

Scott L. Schwartz




