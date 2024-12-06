Margo Martindale Gets ‘Sticky, ‘Outlander’ in Mourning,’ Rudolph’s 60th, Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense Christmas,’ The Story of ‘Mary’

Multiple Emmy winner Margo Martindale stars in a dark-comedy caper about a daring maple syrup heist in Canada. Outlander reels from an apparent tragedy. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer returns to NBC to mark its 60th anniversary on the date of its original premiere. Christmas offerings on Netflix include a Sabrina Carpenter music-variety special and a biblical biopic about Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Jan Thijs/Prime Video

The Sticky

Series Premiere

The sublime character actor Margo Martindale is most often the scene-stealing secret sauce that makes any project (even Cocaine Bear) more memorable. Winner of three Emmys for her supporting work on Justified and The Americans, she takes center stage in a rollicking caper reminiscent of Fargo, inspired by a real-life heist of maple syrup from Quebec’s warehoused reserves. She’s Ruth Landry, a foul-mouthed force of furious nature who takes on the corrupt Quebec Maple Association with an ad-hoc plan that keeps going awry. Her hapless partners in crime include a wannabe gangster from Boston (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a disgruntled security guard (the endearing Guillaume Cyr) who careen from one fine mess to another, with Jamie Lee Curtis (an executive producer) making a memorable cameo late in the chaotic game. All six episodes are available for a most enjoyable binge.

Starz

Outlander

8/7c

Say it isn’t so. The historical time-tripping romance finds its heroine, Claire (Caitríona Balfe), reeling with operatic grief at tragic news, with Lord John Grey (David Berry) offering surprising methods of support to protect the wife of his dear friend Jamie (Sam Heughan). Back in modern times, her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is blindsided by a surprise visitor, while her husband Roger (Richard Rankin) continues his search for news about his lost father in 1739 Scotland. (On this show, asking what time it is can be a loaded question.)

CBS

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8/7c

Cited as the longest-running holiday special in TV history, Rudolph marks its 60th anniversary by moving back to its original network, NBC, on the same date of its original premiere on the General Electric Fantasy Hour in 1964. (Since 1972, it has aired yearly on CBS.) Then and now, it’s easy to get swept up in the tale of the misfit reindeer with the glowing nose, who embarks on a quest with outcast elf Hermey, prospector Yukon Cornelius and others, with the Abominable Snow Monster always lurking. Burl Ives narrates as Sam the Snowman, singing the title song.

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

Special 9/8c

What would the holidays be without a contemporary twist on the classic music-variety special? Pop diva Sabrina Carpenter hosts a tuneful get-together with duets and comedy appearances by the likes of Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Hacks’ Megan Stalter and Sean Astin as Santa. Don’t expect a silent night.

Netflix

Mary

Movie Premiere

A much more reverent approach to the “reason for the season” can be found in a lavish new biblical biopic of Mary (Noa Cohen), whose miracle conception of the prophesied Messiah causes her to be shunned and forced into hiding with Joseph (Ido Tako). Anthony Hopkins co-stars as King Herod, whose proclamation sends the couple on the run toward the most iconic nativity scene in world history.

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

It seems hard to believe that this is the penultimate episode of the long-running family police drama, with only next week’s series finale remaining. It’s not business as usual for commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) when the governor visits with a proposal, and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) needs to tread lightly when she discovers that a squatter is Jamie’s (Will Estes) confidential informer.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: