Kimmel Jokes About Trump Trip to Paris, French President’s Sly Dig & More

Jimmy Kimmel addressed Donald Trump‘s upcoming trip to Paris on Tuesday’s (December 3) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he picked up on a sly dig made by the French President.

“Donald Trump is heading to France this weekend to witness the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “And if all goes according to plan, he would like to buy it and turn it into a casino.”

The late-night host then reminded viewers of Trump’s tweet from five years ago when the famous cathedral was on fire. In his tweet, the president-elect suggested “flying water tankers” to put the flames out.

“Because before then, nobody had thought of using water to put out a fire,” Kimmel quipped. “That’s why he’s a genius.”

While in France, Trump plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, who, as Kimmel pointed out, “was one of the first world leaders smart enough to congratulate [Trump] on his victory last month.”

The comedian then showed Macron’s tweet, where he shared his congratulations to Trump and vowed to work together “with your convictions and mine.”

“That’s right, between the two of them, they have 34 convictions,” Kimmel joked, referring to Trump’s 34 felony charges from his criminal hush money trial.

“It’ll be interesting to see Trump and Macron interact,” he continued. “Trump is said to be jealous of the French President because he’s able to button his suit jacket without adding butter to his chest.”

Kimmel noted that the upcoming event “is expected to be a nice, very pleasant trip for the president-elect to enjoy Paris before he takes office,” before adding, “And, of course, for his wife Melania to enjoy wherever it is she will be this weekend.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Kimmel focused on an unusual post-game prayer Browns quarterback Jameis Winston made after his team lost to the Broncos on Monday night (December 2). During the game, Winston threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Speaking to the press after the game, Winston said, “I’m just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes.”

“Lord, lead us not into frustration but deliver us from pick-sixes. Amen,” Kimmel said in a mock prayer. “Maybe he got his prayer book mixed up with his playbook? I mean, wait until he finds out what Hail Mary really means.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.