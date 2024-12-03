Kevin Costner Shares Rare Family Photos & Video With His Children

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton might have been killed off in Yellowstone, but the actor has been embracing life in the real world.

The Field of Dreams star took to Instagram on Monday, December 2, to mark Thanksgiving, sharing a slideshow of photos of himself with six of his seven children, plus a brief video clip.

“Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most,” Costner wrote. “At the top of my “grateful for” list are the many really, really special memories I’ve gotten to make with my kids this year. Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more.”

The first photo sees Costner posing for a snap on a beach alongside his daughters Annie (40), Lily (38), and Grace (14), plus sons Joe (36), Cayden (17), and Hayes (15).

In the second pic, Costner and his son Cayden are seen sitting beside each other on a bed and laughing. Meanwhile, the third post is a short clip from the red carpet premiere of Costner’s Western epic Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, where he poses arm in arm with Annie, Joe, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

The fourth and final image is a black-and-white photo of the two-time Oscar winner with Annie, Lily, Grace, Cayden, and Hayes.

Costner also has another son, Liam (28), whom he shares with his ex-partner Bridget Rooney. Liam did not appear in any of the photos. The Yellowstone star shares Annie, Lily, and Joe with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and Cayden, Hayes, and Grace with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, whom he divorced in February.

The Open Range actor recently got to work with his son Hayes, who appeared in American Saga. “I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me,” Costner told People in 2022 in regards to casting his son in the movie. “I’m like any other parent. I’m trying to figure out, like, ‘This is really neat. You should come be with me.'”