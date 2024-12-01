Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence to Become In-Laws — Their Kids Are Engaged

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Eric Murphy, and Jasmin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will soon be in-laws — Eddie’s son Eric Murphy and Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence are engaged.

The spouses-to-be announced the news on Saturday, November 30. “We’re engaged!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

In that post, the couple shared a video of Eric popping the question at the West Hollywood restaurant Cecconi’s on Wednesday, November 27.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

In that footage, Eric gets down on bended knee to propose to Jasmin in a room decked out in candles and flower petals. Jasmin, of course, happily accepts the proposal. “I’m engaged!” she exclaims in the clip, holding up the diamond sparkler now adorning her ring finger.

Eddie and Martin are friends who have costarred in two movies — 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life — but it was actually an uncle of Jasmin’s who introduced her and Eric, as she told InTouch Weekly in January 2022.

“We became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things, obviously. We have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level. And over time, it just, you know, became more,” she said at the time, after going Instagram-official with Eric the previous June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

In a June 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Martin laughed when host Jimmy Kimmel suggested that Eric and Jasmin would have a “comedy super-baby” together.

Martin said that he and Eddie hadn’t talked about their kids’ blossoming romance. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing.”

He also quipped that in the event of a wedding, he would “try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

