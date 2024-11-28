Motor Racing Legend Mary McGee, Star of ESPN Documentary ‘Motorcycle Mary,’ Dies at 87

Motorsports legend Mary McGee, the subject of the newly released ESPN 30 for 30 documentary short film Motorcycle Mary, has died. She was 87.

McGee passed away on Wednesday, November 27, at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, surrounded by family and friends, according to a statement her family shared on Facebook. A cause of death was not provided.

“However you may have come to know her, Mary embodied resilience, grace, and optimism,” the statement read. “She was a historic athlete and a motorsports pioneer who embraced life’s challenges, cared deeply for others, and made time to brighten the lives of those around her.”

The statement continued, “While we are deeply saddened by this loss, we are comforted knowing that her light will continue to shine in everyone she touched. She particularly enjoyed the last few months meeting those who learned her story through the documentary.”

Motorcycle Mary, which debuted at the Tribeca Festival in June, chronicles the life of McGee, who became America’s first female motorcycle racer. The doc traces McGee’s triumphs in auto and motorcycle racing, including how she became the first person (man or woman) to complete the solo of the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico.

The film, directed by Haley Watson and executive produced by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Oscar-winner Ben Proudfoot, is set to premiere on ESPN’s YouTube channel today, Thursday, November 28.

“Mary McGee’s story is not only a testament to her incredible skills and perseverance but also an inspiration to all who dare to break barriers,” said Marsha Cooke, vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films, before the film’s Tribeca premiere, per Deadline. “Motorcycle Mary captures her indomitable spirit and the trailblazing legacy she leaves behind in the world of motorsports.”

“Racing was never just about competition for me—it was about freedom, courage, and pushing myself beyond limits,” McGee added at the time. “I’m proud to share my journey in Motorcycle Mary. I hope my story inspires women and shows that with determination, anyone can carve their own path, no matter the odds.”

McGee competed in her last race when she was in her 70s, and in 2018, she was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Motorcycle Mary, Streaming, ESPN YouTube’s Channel