Here’s Why ‘The View’ Isn’t New & When It Returns Live

No need to add The View to your holiday DVR list this year. Instead of airing new live shows on Thursday (November 28) and Friday (November 29), ABC will be airing reruns of previous episodes, while the six cohosts enjoy some time off for turkey day.

The show celebrated the day of festivities early on Wednesday’s (November 27) episode, with celebrity chef Bobby Flay joining the set for a delicious-looking food segment … after a meaty political debate about whether the turkeys should be the only ones receiving Joe Biden’s presidential pardons this season, of course.

On Thanksgiving Day, the show will re-air its November 7 episode (Season 28 Episode 48), in which the cohosts fiercely debated the true reason for Donald Trump’s election victory over Kamala Harris. The episode aired two days after election night, and the hosts were visibly demoralized as they discussed Harris’ concession speech. If you’re avoiding politics on Thanksgiving, well, consider yourself warned by what’s in store for the “Hot Topics” portion of the show. The show also features sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith as the special guest of the day.

Then, on Black Friday, the show will be a rerun once again. This time, it’s the November 15 episode (Season 28 Episode 54) in which the cohosts had a much more defiant response to things, with some vowing that, despite their disappointment with the election results, they’re not going anywhere. Elsewhere, the episode also featured New York Mayor Eric Adams discussion his own political turmoils and other matters and Landman star Billy Bob Thornton discussing the latest addition to the Taylor Sheridan TV universe.

The View will return to regular programming next week. Monday’s (December 2) episode will feature special guest Jim Gaffigan; Tuesday’s (December 3) features former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and comedian Matt Rife; Wednesday’s (December 4) brings a day full of “Hot Topic” discussions; Thursday’s (December 5) will feature a performance from Broadway’s Elf the Musical and mark the beginning of 12 Days of Holidays; and Friday’s (December 6) will be a day of “Hot Topic” discussion and holiday programming.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC