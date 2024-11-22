‘The Great British Baking Show’: Alison Hammond Stops Contestant From Quitting

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 9]

One contestant already quit this season of The Great British Baking Show, and another almost left the tent this week after a Patisserie Week disaster. Thankfully, host Alison Hammond stepped in to save the day.

It all went down when the four remaining bakers — Georgie, Gill, Dylan, and Christiaan — were tasked by Paul Hollywood to create an opera cake. Georgie made a mistake and became teary-eyed, shouting, “I quit,” as it looked like she was about to throw in the towel.

“I’ve done it wrong,” she added. “I’m going. I’ve had enough. I just don’t want to do it. I’m done.”

Hammond rushed over to stop Georgie from making a rash decision and shared some words of wisdom. “Listen to me, I have been where you are; you can do it,” Hammond said. “You put yourself into a ‘I can’t do this’. You’ve got this, one million percent. Please, I’m begging you. Get that negativity and throw it away right now.”

“Come back to the positive because you’ll kick yourself if you lose this now,” the beloved host continued. “You’ve got this!”

After receiving a hug and encouragement from Hammond, Georgie put her game face back on and decided to stay in the competition.

Fans praised Hammond for her ability to calm the situation, with one X user writing, “Allison’s presence on the show has been such a delight for both us and the bakers. Georgie was ready to quit and Allison did what she could to comfort her and re motivate her. She’s funny, she’s relatable and shes a national treasure.”

Another said, “There’s not a single day I wouldn’t benefit from an Alison Hammond pep talk.”

“I want Alison Hammond to be nearby at all times to give me pep talks when I’m feeling low,” agreed another.

“Awww allison is such a good GBBO host! the way she pulled georgie out of her negative spiral reminded me so much of sue & mel,” said another.

Another wrote, “There isn’t an episode of #GBBO where I haven’t loved #AlisonHammond’s contribution to the show.”

Hammond’s pep talk paid off for Georgie, who not only finished her bake but survived the episode and made it into next week’s grand final. Unfortunately, that meant the end of the road for Gill, who was eliminated from the competition by Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith.

Gill, a 53-year-old senior category manager from Lancashire, England, shared her goodbye letter on X, writing, “What a glorious experience that was! I enjoyed every moment with a bunch of fabulous bakers. I learnt such a lot from them. Never did I expect to make eleven new friends in my 50s.”

“I have no idea where this experience will take me next, but I am looking forward to finding out. Bye for now my giddy kippers.” – Gill. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/EhL84lLJVI — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 19, 2024

“I have no idea where this experience will take me next, but I am looking forward to finding out,” she added. “Bye for now my giddy kippers. Take care, Gill.”