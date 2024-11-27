Jimmy Kimmel Explains Big Problem With Trump’s Economic Plan

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s (November 26) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by focusing on Donald Trump‘s plan to increase tariffs on all products entering the United States from Canada, Mexico, and China. And he noted a big flaw in having Trump running the U.S. Economy.

However, the late-night host pointed out a flaw in the president-elect’s plan, which includes “a 25% tax on all products that enter the country from Mexico and Canada and a 10% additional tariff on products from China.”

“So now if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J.Trump collection, you better get it immediately, or it’s going to cost an extra 10%,” Kimmel quipped on Tuesday’s show.

“Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr,” he continued. “The problem is, China and Canada and Mexico don’t actually pay the tariffs. The American company that imports their goods pays the tariff, which they, of course, pass down to us. And then we have $40 avocados as a result. This could send inflation through the roof.”

Kimmel went on to say Trump’s tariff increase will also impact those across the border. “Mexico makes all kinds of things. They make cars, they make trucks, they make instruments, they make tequila, they make the best damn late-night sidekicks in the world,” Kimmel said, pointing to his long-time sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

“And poor Canada is like, ‘What did we do? I mean, be honest, is this because of Drake?’” he added.

Summing up the situation, Kimmel joked, “Whoever would have guessed that the mail-order steak salesman who declared bankruptcy six times would be so bad with money?”

Kimmel also looked ahead to Thanksgiving and a recent study that said Trump voters were more likely to bring up the election than Kamala Harris voters at Thanksgiving dinner. “Which means now might be a good time to get that COVID you’ve wanted all year,” Kimmel said.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.