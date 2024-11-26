Garth Brooks Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Kimmel’ Amid Ongoing Sexual Assault Case

Garth Brooks made a surprise appearance on Monday’s (November 25) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed a mini-concert for fans despite his recent legal troubles.

The country music star sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel before performing at the free outdoor event. In the interview, Brooks opened up about his and his wife’s, Trisha Yearwood, Thanksgiving traditions, his Las Vegas residency, the first time he heard one of his songs on the radio, and building a wooden bridge with his three daughters.

He then took to the stage to perform a few songs, including an upbeat rendition of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark.”

Brooks tweeted a backstage photo ahead of the show, writing, “Backstage at @JimmyKimmelLive! We have the whole band here tonight!!! love, g.”

However, the late-night appearance and concert almost didn’t happen. The gig was first announced on November 15, but days later, fans who had secured tickets received an email informing them that the event had been called off.

“Unfortunately, the Garth Brooks outdoor mini-concert at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 25, has been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled. Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons,” the company said in a statement, per Us Weekly.

Then, in a sudden change of direction, ABC announced on Friday, November 22, that Brooks would appear on Kimmel, and the mini-concert was back on.

Many fans speculated the reason for the back-and-forth decisions was due to the sexual assault and battery allegations Brooks is currently facing. In October, the singer’s former hair and makeup artist accused Brooks of raping her during a 2019 work trip to Los Angeles, in addition to sending her sexually explicit text messages and repeatedly exposing his genitals to her.

Brooks has denied all the accusations, telling Us Weekly last month, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.”

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another,” he added. “We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Kimmel poked fun at Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who dropped out of the running for Donald Trump‘s attorney general position last week and joined Cameo.

“Last week, he was a congressman, nominated for attorney general,” Kimmel stated. “This week, he’s begging for money on the same website as the lady from ‘Chimp Crazy’ and the Rizzler.”

Despite being nominated by Trump, Gaetz withdrew from the running amid allegations of sex trafficking involving a minor, drug use, and making Venmo payments for sex with various women.

“This is the circle of disgraced politician life now: Congress, Cameo, next thing you know, you’re a banana on The Masked Singer,” Kimmel quipped. “Let’s hope Matt’s Cameo goes better than his Venmo went.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35pm ET/PT, ABC