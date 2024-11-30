Netflix’s upcoming Twilight television series, Midnight Sun, might be animated, but that doesn’t mean all of the original stars of the film series are looking to reprise their roles. While some have expressed an interest — Peter Facinelli, for example, said it could “be fun to revisit” his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen — at least one former Saga star is taking himself out of the running.

While chatting about his Peacock horror series Teacup, TV Insider asked Chaske Spencer for his thoughts about the new Twilight show, and he did not seem to already know that it was happening.

“They’re making an anime series on Netflix? Oh, well, I’ll watch it,” Spencer said with an air of surprise. “I’ll check it out. Yeah, I’ll look at it.”

However, when pressed whether he is interested in reprising his role as Quileute werewolf Sam Uley, he declined. “I’m too old. I’m too old for Sam,” he said with a laugh. “Even the voice… I think you can find a younger, better-in-shape actor to do that.”

The Twilight animated series is being written by Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies), with author Stephenie Meyer onboard as one of its executive producers. The series will adapt the Twilight spinoff Midnight Sun, which was released after many, many years of anticipation and chronicles the perspective of Edward Cullen during the events of the first novel.

Spencer played Sam Uley, who was the leader of the wolfpack until Jacob reclaimed his place as alpha at the tail end of the Saga, in The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Midnight Sun, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix