A new Twilight series adaptation is on the way, but author Stephenie Meyer‘s books are getting the animated treatment this time around.

As we gear up for the show’s streaming arrival, we’re breaking down everything we know about the forthcoming project ranging from the cast to its inspirations and beyond.

Where will the new Twilight series air?

According to Deadline, the project has been given a straight-to-series order at Netflix. The attachment to the streamer is the latest update since the show began development at Lionsgate Television whose movie studio, Summit Entertainment, released the five The Twilight Saga movies. Netflix confirmed the show’s development, posting, “Midnight Sun, an animated series adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novel and the retelling of Twilight from Edward Cullen’s perspective, is officially in development.”

What will the new Twilight series be about?

The animated adaptation will chronicle the events from Meyer’s Midnight Sun, the 2020 novel chronicling the events of the first Twilight book from the perspective of century-old vampire Edward Cullen. As fans will recall, the wildly popular series revolves around the love story between human Bella Swan and vampire Edward when she moves to the rainy town of Forks, Washington. There, Bella discovers the world she thought she was living in was actually inhabited by various supernatural creatures, including best friend Jacob Black, a werewolf. Midnight Sun was released publicly in 2020 but was previously featured as a partial draft on Meyer’s website for years after it was leaked, and the author temporarily abandoned the project. It also served as inspiration for Robert Pattinson‘s performance in the 2008 Twilight film. This will be the first screen adaptation of Midnight Sun.

Who is making Midnight Sun?

Sinead Daly (Tell Me Lies) is writing the television series for the screen and is executive producing the show with Meyer and Meghan Hibbett for Fickle Fish Films, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart, which Emily Wissink is overseeing.

What Has Been Said About the Twilight Series?

In March 2024, Lionsgate’s Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference, “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.” At the time, the show was being shopped around.

Who Will Star in the Twilight Series?

As viewers will recall, Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner led as Edward Cullen, Bella Swan, and Jacob Black in the live-action film adaptation of Meyer’s series, but they’re a little old to play teens onscreen. Still, that doesn’t mean they’re not potential options to reprise their roles vocally. Only time will tell as no cast members have been unveiled at this time.

Is There a Trailer for the Twilight Series?

No trailer has been unveiled yet as the show’s still in its development phase, but stay tuned for any first looks as the show continues coming together behind the scenes at Netflix.

Midnight Sun, series premiere, TBA, Netflix