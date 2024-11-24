‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion! Kaley Cuoco Joins Jim Parsons to Support His Broadway Run

Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons is having another big moment on Broadway, and former costar Kaley Cuoco was there to take it all in.

On Saturday, November 23, Cuoco shared an Instagram Stories pic of herself and Parsons sharing a hug. She told followers she surprised him at one of his performances of the Thornton Wilder play Our Town at New York City’s Ethel Barrymore Theater.

“Go see Jim Parsons in @ourtownbroadway!” Cuoco added in the caption. “It is beyond.”

Parsons portrays the Stage Manager in Our Town, joining Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, and two dozen other actors on stage as the play returns to Broadway for the first time in more than 20 years. “In Wilder’s timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive,” the logline for the Kenny Leon-directed production reads.

And Parsons is getting rave reviews for the role, with Variety’s Aramide Tinubu calling him “perfectly cast” and The New York Times’ Jesse Green calling him “mercilessly acute.”

Green added, “With his light touch and cynical sang-froid, and the comic timing he has honed for years on television, [Parsons] makes an ideally shrewd and withholding Stage Manager, placing you just where he wants you during the banter to achieve the greatest vulnerability to the blows.”

Parsons is also coming off a Tony-nominated performance in Broadway’s Mother Play, which ran from April to June of this year.

Of course, Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, on which Cuoco played Penny Hofstadter. The CBS sitcom ran from 2007 to 2019 and earned its top-billed cast members $1 million an episode plus backend profits, according to Forbes.

Parsons previously raved about his friendship with Cuoco in a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a comforting presence, and it was a pleasure to work with her day in and day out,” he said. “She’s a very warm person.”

Of his time on The Big Bang Theory, Parsons said, “I cannot overstate how impactful and positive it was for me. The feeling of thankfulness and gratitude in [my] heart for the whole thing, it’s almost overwhelming.”