‘General Hospital’: Robert Adamson Fills In for Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos – Here’s Why

General Hospital viewers might be surprised this week when they tune in to see Michael Corinthos looking a little different.

As reported by Soap Opera Digest, The Young and the Restless alum Robert Adamson will temporarily take over from Chad Duell in the role of Michael Corinthos. The outlet states this is due to a scheduling conflict with Duell at the time of taping one of the episodes.

This isn’t the first time Adamson has stepped in for Duell; he previously appeared on the ABC soap opera for eight episodes in 2022. Adamson is best known for portraying Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2012 to 2020. His other credits include Lincoln Heights, Hollywood Heights, Stumptown, and All Rise.

More recently, Adamson starred in the 2023 television film One Night Stand Murder and the short film Midnight Ruin. He’s also directed several short films, including Something Wicked, Broken Strings, Our Last Day as Children, and Ashes.

Duell has played Michael Corinthos since 2010, a role which has earned him nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2011, 2012 and 2014. In 2015, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In addition to General Hospital, Duell has also appeared in Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life on Deck, The Bay, and Arrow.

Adamson isn’t the only face returning to Port Charles this week. Soap Opera Digest also reported that Finn Francis Carter will reprise his role as Rocco Falconeri, the son of Lulu and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), for scenes with his father. Francis Carter last appeared on the soap in 2022.