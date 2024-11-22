Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

We’ve known that Sharon (Diane Farr) calls her son Bode’s (Max Thieriot) new instructor Camden (Jared Padalecki) a “sociopath” thanks to our first look at a trailer about his arc on Fire Country, and now we know what leads up to it!

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 22 episode, it becomes pretty clear that the Leones and Camden are never going to get along. Sharon and Vince (Billy Burke) are among those at the station watching and waiting for the hatching of two little eaglets. “Aren’t they actually kind of ugly when they break out?” Camden asks as he wanders over, eating a yogurt … Sharon‘s yogurt, which he thought was for everyone. “Oh, because it says my name right on the side. Is that what gave it away?” she asks before defending the eaglets with, “No, they are not ugly. They are newborns.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Sharon and Vince, with and without Camden, and their thoughts on the Phase 3 instructor.

“Camden does things a different way, which creates a little conflict between him and Jake [Jordan Calloway] and him and Vince and Sharon. They see that Bode’s doing so well, but now here is this instructor who’s kind of pushing Bode to be Bode in a way,” Thieriot previously told us.

“Sharon is mama bear, especially after everything that they’ve gone through as a family and Riley and Bode getting back and now Bode finally actually really out. I think she just has so much fear and anxiety over anything happening to him. And she’s very, very protective and Vince, on the other hand, is, but he’s also sort of always playing devil’s advocate of, ‘He’s a grown man. We have to let him be grown up and make decisions and do things,'” Thieriot added. “And I think that scares Sharon a lot. It’s her baby. And so I think seeing somebody new come in that’s not part of the family and take over the responsibility of teaching him and training him scares her. It’s going to be fun to see the dynamic between the four of them and I think it ultimately has a really sort of fulfilling but exciting arc for all of them that we’re going to explore in the next few episodes. So we get to lean heavy into that coming up.”

In this next episode, “Not Without My Birds,” when a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS