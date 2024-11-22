‘Outlander’ Returns to Scotland, ‘Blitz’ and ‘Piano Lesson’ Herald Oscar Season, Crazy for Patsy Cline

Outlander returns after a long break to finish its seventh season, with Jamie and Claire returning to his native Scotland. Streamers present new Oscar contenders with director Steve McQueen’s gripping WWII drama Blitz on Apple TV+ and Netflix’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Piano Lesson. An all-star concert honors the legacy of country-music legend Patsy Cline.

Outlander

Midseason Premiere 8/7c

It only took a year and three months, but the romantic time-travel fantasy adventure Outlander has finally returned to finish out its seventh season. (An eighth and final season has already finished production.) For many, it will have been worth the wait to watch Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Young Ian (John Bell) reunite with the loved ones they left behind in Jamie’s native Scotland. (Frankly, can’t say I miss Revolutionary War-era America.) “Home is where the heart is. It’s also the place where it can be broken,” Claire tells Jamie as the homecoming bears bittersweet results. In another timeline, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) and his ancestor Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) begin their search for kidnapped Jemmy (Matthew Adair) in the 18th century.

Blitz

Streaming Premiere

Reminiscent of 1917 in its propulsive sweep through a nightmarish war-torn landscape, director/writer Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) delivers a gripping drama set in 1940 England, when masses of children are being evacuated for safety from bombed cities during the Nazi Blitzkrieg. This is the story of 9-year-old George (wonderful newcomer Elliott Heffernan), the mixed-race son of munitions worker Rita (glorious Saoirse Ronan), who’s sent away against his wishes and impulsively jumps off the train an hour outside London. His picaresque journey home, which includes a Dickensian interlude with vulture thieves targeting bombed ruins, is harrowing, and Rita’s desperation to find her lost son equally compelling. Not to be missed.

The Piano Lesson

Streaming Premiere

Ghosts of a troubled past haunt a Black family’s legacy in a powerful film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Piano Lesson. Samuel L. Jackson (who originated the role of Boy Willie in the 1987 pre-Broadway production), John David Washington, Ray Fisher, and Michael Potts recreate their roles from the Tony-nominated 2022-23 Broadway revival. First-time feature director Malcolm Washington (son of Denzel, brother of John David) helms the drama, set in the Pittsburgh home of the Charles family, depicting a battle of wills between Boy Willie (Washington), who’s arrived from the South, and sister Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler). He wants to sell the family’s heirloom piano, featuring carvings that reflect their enslaved past, to purchase land on which their ancestors worked. Berniece is just as determined to hold onto the instrument that symbolizes the family’s survival.

Great Performances

9/8c

Patsy Cline: Walkin’ After Midnight: Though she died more than 60 years ago at the young age of 30 (in a tragic plane crash), the legacy of country-music legend Patsy Cline continues to influence a new generation of performers. In a concert filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, her home stage, an eclectic cast from country, rock, pop and Broadway backgrounds gathers to sing her hits. Wynonna Judd has the honor of interpreting “Crazy” and “Sweet Dreams,” with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth delivering “I Fall to Pieces,” Mickey Guyton on “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and more from the likes of Crystal Gayle, Rita Wilson, Beverly D’Angelo, Pam Tillis, Ashley McBryde, Kellie Pickler, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Archival interviews with Cline’s husband, Charlie Dick, and close friends including Loretta Lynn, Dottie West and Roy Clark provide context to the memorable music.

Out of My Mind

Movie Premiere

Get your tissues ready for an emotionally uplifting film based on Sharon M. Draper’s novel about Melody Brooks (Phoebe-Ray Taylor), a sixth grader with cerebral palsy who’s determined to have her voice heard despite a condition that renders her non-verbal. When an idealistic educator helps Melody integrate into a regular classroom, she gets her chance. Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby are her supportive and loving parents, and Jennifer Aniston provides Melody’s inner voice.

