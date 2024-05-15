‘The Simpsons’ Fans Shocked by Mr. Burns’ Voice in New Season

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

Fans of The Simpsons are shocked by how different Mr. Burns sounds in the latest episode of the series.

On May 12, in the episode titled “The Tipping Point,” Homer loses his mind over tipping culture run amok. Mr. Burns, Homer’s greedy boss, makes a familiar appearance though his voice sounded very different.

Fans took to social media to express their disdain and concern for the change in vocal tone.

“Burns’ voice is just brutal man. Let these people retire in peace,” said one fan.

“I was not prepared for how bad this would be,” said another. “It sounds like a fan dub.”

Mr. Burns, a series regular though he does not appear in every episode, is currently voiced by Harry Shearer, who is 80 years old. Shearer succeeded Christopher Collins who originally voiced the evil, green-suit-wearing character.

Shearer, who joined The Simpsons in 1989, still voices multiple roles including Ned Flanders, Reverend Lovejoy, Principal Skinner, Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Rainier Wolfcastle, and Kent Brockman.

This is not the first time that fans have vocalized their disappointment in the long-running show.

The Simpsons also rocked the boat when they recently killed off the 34-year-old character Larry the Barfly in Season 35 Episode 15 “Cremains of the Day.” He was often seen in the background of episodes since 1989, with – what many would describe as – a dumb look on his face. Larry would often lend his ear to the other patrons of the bar; he would usually sit in the back; and he was the tallest of the Moe’s Tavern regulars. He spoke in a total of two episodes.

Longtime fans of the show took to social media again to express their bereavement.

“It’s hard to believe we’re never gonna see Larry again,” one fan wrote on a Simpsons fan website.

“Oh no! Not Larry…,” wrote one user on X.

“The Simpsons killing off Larry is an L actually,” wrote another.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c Fox