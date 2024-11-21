Oxygen’s ‘A Plan to Kill’ Investigator on Pickup Truck Murder of Kansas Couple & Why It’s ‘Personal’

Oxygen’s new true crime series A Plan to Kill delves into stories of disturbed murderers who play the long game. They spend weeks, months, and even years plotting the demise of their victims. The November 24 episode centers on the 2013 case of Roger and Melissa Bluml, who were discovered murdered execution style in their pickup truck in front of their home near Wichita, Kansas. What follows is an investigation that uncovers a chilling story about manipulation, revenge, and the ties that bind.

For the now-retired Undersheriff Gregory Pollock, the case hit close to home. He was a friend of the victims and worked tirelessly along with other members of law enforcement to reveal the truth of who wanted them dead. In a shocking turn of events, the answer would be the couple’s own adopted teen son Anthony “Tony” and his biological mother Kisha Schaberg. The pair were sentenced to life in prison for the crime. Two of Tony’s classmates also faced charges for their connection to the shocking killings. The show delves into their motives and more.

Here Pollock opens up about what viewers will find in the episode.

What do you think will stand out about this project compared to other tellings of this case?

Gregory Pollock: This one really goes into all the planning that took place from all the folks involved. That’s a very unusual thing as well. When you have so many suspects involved. There are the details and things they thought about and tried to get away with. They spent a lot of time going over things they thought would baffle law enforcement and that we wouldn’t have a clue of what happened and what really took place. I think people will find all that interesting.

How was it looking back at this tragic case more than a decade later?

Any time I talk about this case it has a personal touch for me. I reflect on the friendships I had with Roger and Melissa and the times we had. It was such a tragic loss. There are a lot of emotions that pour out during this time. Just because of my connections to them.

What do you want people to know about this couple?

They were fantastic. They were a loving mother and father. They wanted the best for both of these boys. They did what I would say everything right. They couldn’t have children and pursued the adoption route. I tell you things were fantastic for a number of years. They did things right as parents.

What was your reaction when you found out Tony was connected to the couple’s murder? That had to be a gut punch.

It was. That’s one thing I never lose sight of. The morning I went to the hospital. Everyone was still there. Melissa had just passed away. I walked in to tell the entire family about the arrests and the fact we were getting ready to announce to the public that there were four suspects and one of them was Tony. The emotions in that room. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that day.

Have you stayed in touch with Tony’s brother Chris over the years?

I have on and off. This year I haven’t as much as I have other years. I know he is doing well. He is married and has kids. He is still working for the fire department and just doing well.

Talk a bit about the police work involved and what was done to make sure this case didn’t go unsolved.

After about four days of conducting searches and interviews, we were following theories and thoughts. We looked at a botched robbery, a botched burglary to the house. We took a look at people involved in Roger and Melissa’s life to see if they could be involved. We looked at both of their boys based on some initial information. We were coming up empty everywhere. Then on the fourth or fifth day, we got a phone call where the gun was purchased. Things started to unfold after that. One of the things that helped us out the most was probably the surveillance operations we did. We knew when Tony initially talked to us on the first day, that all of his statements seemed to be misleading and didn’t make a lot of sense. So, we made a good call and put surveillance units in the right place. It all paid off.

From your standpoint, how difficult is it to work a case when it involves victims you know?

At one point in the investigation, I wanted to make sure people understood my relationship with Roger and Melissa, and the boys. I went and talked to the district attorney about it and made sure this wasn’t going to be a conflict for anybody. I talked to my boss about it. I wanted to make sure I was still conducting business like normal. At night I was visiting with my wife about the case and how things unfolded. Just as things developed, being able to find a balance. I felt like I was able to do that. Otherwise, I would have pulled myself from the case.

Having just retired this year, how do you look back at your career and the work you did?

Overall law enforcement does what I believe is a fantastic job. I know there are some cases that are publicized that do not paint a good picture of law enforcement, but in the 30 years I worked, I worked with very good people. People who came in each day worked hard and wanted to make sure they solved cases. That was a big expectation I had for my folks. That there are victims out there, some of them who can’t speak for themselves. We need to make sure we are their voice and can do that by solving their case.

What do you want to say to viewers before watching this episode?

Just to make sure they understand Melissa and Roger were great people in their community. Their deaths were a devastating loss and impacted people and changed lives forever.

