Get ready for your next star-studded comedy as Apple TV+ takes on Hollywood in The Studio. The half-hour series led by Seth Rogen will officially premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

In addition to unveiling the premiere date, Apple also released the first teaser which offers a glimpse at the glitzy cast behind this intriguing new title which will feature 10 episodes running through May 21, 2025.

In The Studio, Rogen — who also writes, directs, and executive produces the show with creative partner Evan Goldberg — plays Matt Remick, a newly-appointed head of Continental Studios.

The show follows Matt and his team of executives as they battle their insecurities while wrangling narcissistic artists and corporate overlords to make great films. With their suits masking a neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting choice, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for success or career-ending catastrophe.

Matt’s the kind of guy who has lived for movies for as long as he can remember, and it may be the thing that also destroys him. As revealed in the teaser above, Rogen is joined onscreen by a star-studded cast of performers including Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston appears as a guest star as do others like Martin Scorsese, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard, and Charlize Theron.

In addition to Rogen and Goldberg, The Studio is also created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. Meanwhile, other executive producers on the series include James Weaver, Alex Atee, and Josh Fagen. The Studio is Rogen’s latest collaboration with Apple TV+, where he stars in and executive produces Platonic with Rose Byrne.

Don’t miss this latest project! Check out The Studio when it premieres on Apple TV+ in the new year, and in the meantime, watch the teaser, above.

The Studio, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Apple TV+