The history of the Guinness family and their famous beer will be dramatized in Netflix‘s upcoming series House of Guinness. From the creator of Peaky Blinders, Anthony Boyle, Jack Gleeson, and James Norton lead the drama about the Guinness factory and the family legacy.

Ahead of the premiere of another Irish historical drama, Say Nothing, Boyle told TV Insider that House of Guinness is in its last three weeks of filming. Speaking from their filming location of Manchester, England, Boyle said, “I’m filming House of Guinness, about the Guinness family in the 1860s. That’s what this mustache is about. It’s not a mental breakdown. We’re in the last three weeks, and then I’m going back to sunny Belfast to enjoy Christmas.”

Here’s a breakdown of all the latest news about the limited series while we wait for new updates on its release.

What is House of Guinness about?

House of Guinness doesn’t depict how the Guinness name came to be globally known, but rather the aftermath of the death of the brewery’s founder.

The eight-episode series focuses on “the Guinness family, a European dynasty made famous by the drink they brew,” according to the official synopsis. “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight writes and executive produces the series. He said in a statement when the series was announced earlier this year, “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over — wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

Who’s in the House of Guinness cast?

Playing the Guinness siblings are Boyle as Arthur, Louis Partridge as Edward, Emily Fairn as Anne, and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin. Norton plays Sean Rafferty, with Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane. Gleeson, who played Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, plays Byron Hughes.

Seamus O’Hara plays Patrick Cochrane, Dervla Kirwan plays Agnes Guinness, Michael McElhatton plays John Potter, Danielle Galligan plays Lady Olivia Hedges, David Wilmot plays Bonnie Champion, and Hilda Fay plays Sultan, per IMDb.

Episodes 1-5 are directed by Tom Shankland. Episodes 6-8 are directed by Mounia Akl. Executive producers are Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, and Martin Haines, with Cahal Bannon as series producer and Howard Burch as producer.

When does House of Guinness come out on Netflix?

Filming was underway as of July 2024 in the U.K. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Is there a House of Guinness trailer?

Not yet, but stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

House of Guinness, Series Premiere TBA, Netflix