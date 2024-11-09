Would Mark Ballas Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as a Judge?

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Judges on Dancing With the Stars hand out scores – they don’t receive them. Still, Mark Ballas earned a whole bunch of virtual “10’s” on social media for his performance as a guest judge on the dance reality competition series a few weeks ago.

“Petition to have Mark as a permanent DWTS judge?” posted @thatgirljess96 on Instagram. Added @cheerfor_maysa: “He is the Len Goodman 2.0.”

The three-time Mirrorball champion brought experience, passion, constructive criticism, and layman’s terms to his critiques on “Dedication Night.” Like former pro-turned-judge Derek Hough, Ballas knows what it’s like to stand before the panel after putting blood, sweat, and tears into a routine.

“I’m aware after competing for 20 seasons that sometimes you get at the judges’ table great feedback that makes you feel good and sometimes, you get feedback that you’re bummed out about,” Ballas says. However, he feels that even earning praise for your current routine doesn’t necessarily help you for your next one.

“Most of the time, you’re not doing that dance again that you’ve just performed,” he points out. “So, my goal was to bring feedback that couples could apply to other dances as they moved forward. Talking about hip action and rib cages applies to nearly all dances.”

Ballas knows that finalists are asked by judges to do a redemption dance in an effort to show how they’ve improved, but he points out that nine times out of 10 “you’re not doing that dance again.”

The three-time Mirrorball champion wasn’t all business at the judges’ table — he had fun sitting next to longtime pal Hough. “We’ve been friends for 30 years,” Ballas says with a smile. “We were messing with each other at the table. He was stealing my paddles.”

Ultimately, though, Ballas says he wanted his words to help inspire and educate couples to do better. “The judges are here to give you their opinion in the moment,” he says. “But there are things they can say to take them on this journey.”

Asked if he’d like to do more judging, Ballas replies, “If they would have me? Of course! It would be fun.”

Dancing is in Ballas’ blood. “I grew up around this type of dancing,” he says. “My mom [Shirley Ballas] and dad [Corky Ballas, a former DWTS pro] are both accomplished Latin American ballroom teachers.”

“My mom is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK,” he continues. “I grew up knowing [late DWTS judge] Len Goodman my whole life when I lived in England. I spent my whole life learning from the best coaches there. It was an amazing experience sitting there at the [DWTS] table. It was my first time. If they’d have me back, I’d be totally down.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC