Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers are in for a star-studded treat this fall as the streamer gears up for the arrival of The Agency and we have an exclusive first look at the action to come.

In the sneak peek featurette, above, the stars and creatives behind this new thriller that premieres Friday, November 29th on the platform, are teasing what’s to come from the expansive show. Considered a fresh take on the critically acclaimed French series Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency puts its spotlight on Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent.

As the story unfolds, Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears though, romance reignites. Playing Fassbender’s love interest is Jodie Turner-Smith, who along with the actor is featured in the nearly 10-minute deep dive, above.

It is through this romance that Martian’s career, real identity, and mission are pitted against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. As executive producer George Clooney says in the featurette above, “A guy makes one mistake: falling in love. And a lot of people get in a lot of trouble because of it.”

Featured alongside Fassbender, Clooney, and Turner-Smith, above, are stars Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, John Magaro, Katherine Waterston, and more. Additionally, executive producers Grant Heslov and David Glasser sit with Clooney to preview the wide-ranging adventure viewers will take in the 10-episode season.

As seen in the video and teased by Wright, The Agency will “compel and entertain.” The large scale of the story and project is just one of the things they’re teasing above, including what it was like working with director and executive producer Joe Wright who has helmed films such as Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, and Hanna.

Don’t miss the thrill ride that is The Agency. See the full sneak peek, above, and catch the series when it arrives on streaming this fall.

The Agency, Series Premiere, Friday, November 29, Paramount+ with Showtime