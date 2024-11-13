[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 7 “Contrition.”]

Chicago P.D. isn’t about to kill off another new member of Intelligence in Season 12 … right?

Officer Cook (Toya Turner) is thrown right into the action and drama of the unit when she goes undercover for the first time in an attempt to take down a drug operation since Gloria (Yara Martinez)—Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) love interest—will recognize everyone else. But the episode ends with pretty much everything going wrong: Gloria puts the pieces together. Cook finds out about Torres and Gloria. Then the two women are MIA. Below, Turner opens up about that ending and teases what’s ahead.

It seems like everything that can go wrong does go wrong. What can you say about how Cook feels about the position she’s in once Gloria puts the pieces together?

Toya Turner: I think she feels betrayed by Torres. I think she is scared. She doesn’t want it to end here, if you will. I don’t think she wants to have it be something that comes back on her where she has to leave the unit either, especially when she just got to this place and she feels like she has found a home. I don’t think she wants to leave or be kicked out or be looked down upon and like, oh, this was what you did, so you need to go. So there’s fear—and fear about her life, fear about her job, betrayal with someone she thought she was close to, all that.

What can you tease about where the next episode picks up and the position that Cook is in?

I think it’s like a crumbling of a pie, if you will. We just get to see what happens because of this relationship between these two people and how she has to navigate her relationships within this unit now—if she’s safe.

How might this undercover assignment change her going forward now that this all happened because of it? Is she going to want to go undercover more? Again? Is she going to be shying away from it?

I think she’s scared. And that’s an interesting question. What will it be the next time that she goes undercover? I think it would be so funny if she went undercover with Torres because that would force them to have to get their stuff together. I would hope that she doesn’t try to overcompensate since [it’s not] that she fell flat, but [rather], it didn’t go as perfect as she wanted it to go and that she wouldn’t lose her confidence. But I think it’s going to chip away at that block of strength and chip away at that block of confidence that she thought she was building up. It’s just going to take her down a peg.

What else is coming up for Cook going forward?

You’re going to get to know her a lot more. You’re going to get to know a lot more about her background and where she came from, and something special is coming up. Shout out to Gwen [Sigan, showrunner]. She’s doing her big one with Kiana Cook, and I appreciate her so much.

So are we going to be meeting other people in Cook’s life then?

Yeah, I’d say so. I’d say some things are coming up, but that’s all I can say. I don’t want to get in trouble. [Laughs]

Can you say if it’s in her personal life versus professional?

Actually both. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC