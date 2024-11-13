‘Bad Sisters’ Are Back, Netflix’s ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Golden Bachelorette Finale, All About Ted Turner

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

Season Premiere

The Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Irish tragicomedy about the tightly knit Garvey sisters returns for a second round of emotionally fraught and terrifically entertaining intrigue. Two years have passed since the mysterious death of long-suffering Grace’s (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive husband, which Grace successfully covered up with the help of her siblings and a doting neighbor, Roger (Michael Smiley). Now about to marry again, Grace and her delightfully catty sisters Eva (series creator Sharon Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) are rocked when the discovery of a dismembered body in a submerged suitcase brings their many secrets back to the surface. Adding to their woes: Roger’s pious busybody sister Angelica (the great Fiona Shaw) keeps meddling in their business. “I’m in the guilt business. I know guilt when I see it,” she brags. Angelica had better watch out. These bad sisters are never better or more dangerous than when they’re having each other’s backs. Launches with two episodes.

Emilia Perez

Movie Premiere

You may be hearing a lot about director/writer Jacques Audiard’s audacious hybrid of crime drama, feminist fable, and musical during Oscar season. The ensemble cast of trans Spanish/Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz won a collective prize for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, and Gascon will likely be a front-runner for the Oscar. She plays the title role, who as brutal cartel leader “Manitas” hires a frustrated lawyer (Saldaña) to fake their death so Emilia can emerge and live as a woman, leaving a confused widow (Gomez) behind. Dramatic scenes are punctuated by surreal musical sequences with breathtakingly original results. This may be a long shot for the big Hollywood prize, but then, so was Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Golden Bachelorette

Season Finale 8/7c

The journey that Joan Vassos has taken to find a new soulmate comes to a climax in a season finale that begins on the tropical island of Bora Bora and ends with Joan, her family and her final two suitors (Chock and Guy) gathering in front of a live audience to witness her final decision. Host Jesse Palmer moderates the “After the Final Rose” post-mortem that follows.

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers

Series Premiere 9/8c

The ubiquitous Drew and Jonathan Scott work their renovation magic in a new venture involving homeowners who aren’t inclined to move but have grown disenchanted with their humble and often overcluttered hearths. The Property Brothers tear down or reconfigure living spaces while reassuring families that it will still feel like home when they’re done. The opener brings the bros to an L.A. home that has become too cramped for a couple with a young son and five rescue dogs.

Call Me Ted (streaming on Max): Known as the “mouth from the South” for his outrageous outspokenness, media magnate Ted Turner is profiled at length, often in his own words, in a six-part docuseries that explores his business, sports and philanthropic careers. Founder of the first satellite cable superstation (WTBS) and later the pioneering 24-hour news network CNN, Turner also enjoyed success in sailing, winning the America’s Cup, and as team owner of the Atlanta Braves. “The man is way more rock and roll than I am,” observes Bono, with ex-wife Jane Fonda, star anchor/reporter Christiane Amanpour and fellow cable giant John Malone among others weighing in.

