‘Bad Sisters’ Are Back, Netflix’s ‘Emilia Pérez,’ Golden Bachelorette Finale, All About Ted Turner
The Peabody-winning tragicomedy Bad Sisters returns for a second season. Cannes Film Festival winners Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascón and Adriana Paz star in Netflix’s genre-busting musical/crime drama hybrid Emilia Pérez. Joan makes her final decision in the finale of The Golden Bachelorette. Media magnate Ted Turner discusses his colorful life and career in a six-part docuseries.
Bad Sisters
The Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Irish tragicomedy about the tightly knit Garvey sisters returns for a second round of emotionally fraught and terrifically entertaining intrigue. Two years have passed since the mysterious death of long-suffering Grace’s (Anne-Marie Duff) abusive husband, which Grace successfully covered up with the help of her siblings and a doting neighbor, Roger (Michael Smiley). Now about to marry again, Grace and her delightfully catty sisters Eva (series creator Sharon Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) are rocked when the discovery of a dismembered body in a submerged suitcase brings their many secrets back to the surface. Adding to their woes: Roger’s pious busybody sister Angelica (the great Fiona Shaw) keeps meddling in their business. “I’m in the guilt business. I know guilt when I see it,” she brags. Angelica had better watch out. These bad sisters are never better or more dangerous than when they’re having each other’s backs. Launches with two episodes.
Emilia Perez
You may be hearing a lot about director/writer Jacques Audiard’s audacious hybrid of crime drama, feminist fable, and musical during Oscar season. The ensemble cast of trans Spanish/Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz won a collective prize for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, and Gascon will likely be a front-runner for the Oscar. She plays the title role, who as brutal cartel leader “Manitas” hires a frustrated lawyer (Saldaña) to fake their death so Emilia can emerge and live as a woman, leaving a confused widow (Gomez) behind. Dramatic scenes are punctuated by surreal musical sequences with breathtakingly original results. This may be a long shot for the big Hollywood prize, but then, so was Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The Golden Bachelorette
The journey that Joan Vassos has taken to find a new soulmate comes to a climax in a season finale that begins on the tropical island of Bora Bora and ends with Joan, her family and her final two suitors (Chock and Guy) gathering in front of a live audience to witness her final decision. Host Jesse Palmer moderates the “After the Final Rose” post-mortem that follows.
Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers
The ubiquitous Drew and Jonathan Scott work their renovation magic in a new venture involving homeowners who aren’t inclined to move but have grown disenchanted with their humble and often overcluttered hearths. The Property Brothers tear down or reconfigure living spaces while reassuring families that it will still feel like home when they’re done. The opener brings the bros to an L.A. home that has become too cramped for a couple with a young son and five rescue dogs.
Call Me Ted (streaming on Max): Known as the “mouth from the South” for his outrageous outspokenness, media magnate Ted Turner is profiled at length, often in his own words, in a six-part docuseries that explores his business, sports and philanthropic careers. Founder of the first satellite cable superstation (WTBS) and later the pioneering 24-hour news network CNN, Turner also enjoyed success in sailing, winning the America’s Cup, and as team owner of the Atlanta Braves. “The man is way more rock and roll than I am,” observes Bono, with ex-wife Jane Fonda, star anchor/reporter Christiane Amanpour and fellow cable giant John Malone among others weighing in.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): Archer’s (Steven Weber) conflict with new ED head Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) reaches the boiling point. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), with Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) looking for new evidence at the scene of the storage facility fire, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), where Officer Cook (Toya Turner) accepts a dangerous undercover assignment.
- The Stanford Prison Experiment (8/7c, National Geographic): A three-part documentary deconstructs the controversial 1971 university psychological experiment involving volunteers acting as guards and their prisoners over six days.
- Nature (8/7, PBS): In Lions of the Skeleton Coast, seasoned nature filmmakers Will and Lianne Steenkamp follow three orphaned lion cubs in Namibia over five years as they mature and learn to survive in a desert environment.
- Survivor (8/7c, CBS): Strategy is key when the castaways split into teams for a multi-stage immunity challenge. Followed by The Summit (9:30/8:30c), where the remaining climbers cross a frigid alpine lake in kayaks, then use a gravity line to span a huge chasm with consequences for anyone who falls.
- The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): Group C takes the stage with their celebrity Masked Ambassadors on “Who Are You Fest Night.”
- Abbott Elementary (9:30/8:30c, ABC): Jacob (Chris Perfetti) leads a protest when gentrification threatens the local deli, while Ava (Janelle James) is coached to curb her bluntness while preparing a speech to fellow principals.
ON THE STREAM:
- Hot Frosty (streaming on Netflix): Lonely Cathy’s (Lacey Chabert) heart melts when she magically brings to life a hunky, and initially naked, snowman (Schitt’s Creek’s Dustin Milligan). Romcom and fish-out-of-water complications ensue as Cathy and “Frosty” contemplate the issue of him actually melting when things warm up.
- Sprint (streaming on Netflix): A second season of the immersive sports docuseries follows top sprinters including Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas as they compete at the summer games of the Paris Olympics.
- Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (streaming on Netflix): A documentary goes behind the scenes of Elvis Presley’s 1968 comeback special.
- Shrinking (streaming on Apple TV+): Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein (a co-creator of this series) wrote and appears significantly in a moving episode in which Alice (Lukita Maxwell) finally comes face to face with Louis (Goldstein), the drunk driver responsible for her beloved mother’s death. Alice’s dad Jimmy (Jason Segel) has his own mission, enlisting Paul (Harrison Ford) to help reconcile an injured Sean (Luke Tennie) with his estranged dad. Also on Apple TV+: the season finale of the German dramedy Where’s Wanda?