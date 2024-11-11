‘The Price is Right’: Drew Carey Dubs Contestant a ‘Future Star’ During $10K Game

Drew Carey had a “future star” on his hands on Friday’s (November 8) episode of The Price is Right and offered some advice to the budding young actor.

On Friday’s show, a contestant named Malcolm made his way to the stage to play for a big cash prize. Before revealing the game, Carey spoke with Malcolm about where he was from and what he was doing in Los Angeles, California.

“Born in Baltimore, but New York raised me,” Malcolm told Carey before revealing he was in LA for “a quick table read.”

“Oh, what’s up, future star?” Carey replied before quipping, “Well, act like you love money because we have a pretty nice prize here.”

Announcer George Gray then revealed Malcolm would be playing for a chance to win $10,000 in the “½ Off” game. In this game, contestants are shown three pairs of small prizes and must guess which is marked with the correct price and which is marked at half its actual price. For each correct guess, half of the 16 boxes on stage are removed, giving the contestant a better chance of picking the box with $10,000 in it.

The half-off items included a fan, a massager, and a vacuum sealer, all of which Malcolm guessed correctly. He received a bonus $1,000 for getting all three items right, and it also left him with just two boxes to pick from to land the $10,000 prize.

“Can you give me a hint?” Malcolm asked.

“I wish I could, but I have no idea,” Carey responded.

Malcolm’s luck continued as he lifted the lid off the box to reveal $10,000 in cash. He was then joined by models Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube as they threw some of the dollar bills into the air in celebration.

“Alright! Malcom was a future star, now he’s a star, period!” wrote one fan on YouTube.

“I’m so happy for him,” said another.

Another added, “Played it perfectly CONGRATS BRO!!!!!”

Will Malcolm become a future star? Only time will tell, but it wouldn’t be the first time a famous face has appeared on The Price is Right before making it big.

Long-time Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White was a contestant on June 20, 1980, though she didn’t make it from Contestants’ Row to the main stage. More notably, perhaps, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul appeared on the show on January 3, 2000, where he played and lost his pricing game and overbid on his Showcase.