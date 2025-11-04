Since 2014, brothers Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina have been documenting their journey to find treasure on Oak Island in Nova Scotia. It’s believed that one of the greatest treasures of all time is hidden on this mysterious island, and The Curse of Oak Island has given the public a look into the Lagina brothers’ search.

With the show returning for its 13th season on November 4, scroll down for an update on what Rick and Marty have found, including the latest on the hunt for the buried treasure.

Has the Oak Island treasure been found?

No, despite more than a decade of searching, Marty and Rick have not found the Oak Island treasure. The men are not the only ones looking, either, but treasure hunters have yet to come across the elusive loot.

In recent years, fans have expressed their concerns that the treasure will never be found. During Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island, which premiered in 2024, viewers said that too much time was spent on narration and telling backstories, which they complained was just being used as filler because there was no progress on the hunt for the treasure.

Regardless, the show got picked up for another season and will continue documenting Marty and Rick’s hunt.

What has been found on Oak Island?

Although the Laginas haven’t discovered the treasure, they, along with other treasure hunters, have come across some impressive and telling artifacts over the years. Some of those include, per History Channel:

The money pit

The discovery of the money pit in 1795 set centuries of digging for treasure on Oak Island in motion. While it’s widely believed that the treasure could be buried in the money pit, which has not been fully excavated, there have been subsequent discoveries that seemingly reveal there was activity on the island long before the money pit was found.

Garnet pin

“This gemstone brooch dates back as early as the 16th century and is considered the first piece of valuable treasure found by the Laginas and their team.”

1797 cartwheel penny

“While searching Lot 2, Gary Drayton discovered a cartwheel penny with a depiction of King George III made in 1797.”

The copper artifact

“This discovery, which was made by Gary Drayton and Jack Begley in 2022 remains one of the team’s most curious top pocket finds. It features mysterious symbols that have been stamped into its design and is composed of a high amount of copper with much smaller, equal amounts of iron and zinc. According to renown archaeologist Dr. Edwin Barnhart this type of artifact may be connected to 16th century European religious leaders. However, he also speculated it could be much older and related to Viking explorers.”

1652 Spanish Maravedi

“Discovered in the swamp during the first season by the Laginas and their team, this copper coin from 1652 suggests that there was activity on Oak Island long before the 1795 discovery of the Money Pit.”

