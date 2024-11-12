Greats Scotts! Home-reno magicians Jonathan and Drew Scott are helping folks update the homes they no longer love in Don’t Hate Your House with The Property Brothers. From shoddy basements to shady kitchen layouts, this new show gave us the perfect excuse to chat up the always-entertaining siblings about the latest project they have built together.

I’m guessing you realized, through your own work, that we all have part—or parts—of our spaces that we hate?

Drew Scott: Every single person has something in their home that drives them nuts. No one else may notice it, but you do and that resentment gets to you! Even Jonathan and I have things we can’t stand about our homes and you’d think ours would be perfect. But nope!

Jonathan Scott: It’s funny, too, because the thing you hate most about your house is often something you can’t fix easily. It’s the wall that awkwardly juts out in your kitchen or the pedestal sink in your bathroom. That’s what makes this show so great, because these houses have good bones or are in the perfect location. The families just need help addressing those problem areas so they can finally move on… and find another thing to hate.

What’s the most common gripe?

Jonathan: Lack of space or a misuse of space [and] it makes sense: When you’re in one place for a long time, your stuff grows or your needs change, but the house stays the same. There’s nothing more valuable than storage in a home.

Drew: But there are always solutions, whether it’s decluttering, smarter storage, opening up the floor plan or even cosmetic upgrades. It just takes a little creative problem solving. And us, of course. [Laughs]

The opener features a couple with five rescue dogs and a HUGE backyard. What was the biggest challenge there?

Jonathan: Bringing enough treats for the dogs! [Laughs] Space was easily the biggest issue here… They were tripping over each other constantly.

Drew: We were able to pull it off with a better layout and access to the backyard, but it was a challenge. We also snuck in a little special addition for the pups, because it’s always our goal to make every member of the family happy.

How fun is demo day?!

Jonathan: Demo day is the best! It’s a great form of therapy. Having a bad day or need to get out your aggression? Nothing does it like a sledgehammer. [Laughs]

Drew: There’s something so freeing about knocking down that part of your house that’s been taunting you all these years. The homeowners were really releasing their demons!

What is your favorite kind of room to create or expand?

Drew: I like enhancing the hangout and entertainment spaces. Spending time with kids and loved ones is what it’s all about, so it’s fun to tailor these homes to what each individual family needs.

Jonathan: Backyards are my absolute favorite. Outdoor space is such a luxury and I love maximizing the potential so families can use it as much as possible.

It’s been 11 years since The Property Brothers debuted. You have been in TV Guide Magazine countless times and have created so many shows together. How has your relationship changed over the years?

Drew: While our lives are totally different now with our kids and partners, we’re still the same guys who like to prank each other and have fun.

Jonathan: If anything, our dad jokes have only gotten better. Or worse, depending on who you ask…[Laughs]

Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 13, HGTV