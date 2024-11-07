A jolly The Price is Right contestant won a vacation that left fans lost for words. The getaway was more enticing — and expensive — than the game show’s usual fare. And it was doled out by a surprise fellow CBS host in a winning TV crossover.

In a clip from a recent episode shared by TPIR’s YouTube on Thursday (November 7), Drew Carey called on the sweet-as-could-be Linda from South Carolina to play the Cliff Hangers game. Cliff Hangers entails a hand-painted aluminum mountain climber who climbs up a mountain based on how far the contestant misses the prize’s price, and missing it by too many causes the mountain climber to plummet to his doom.

Carey revealed an “extra special treat” was in store. In honor of CBS’ new series The Summit, host Manu Bennett joined the show for a crossover to introduce a trip for two to New Zealand. The 14-day tour starting in Auckland features whale watching with all hotel accommodations and guided tours included. The getaway was worth a whopping $34,256.

Bennett asked Carey how he was doing as a guest presenter from side-stage, and Carey assured, “Yeah, great, perfect, I can’t wait to see the show.” It’s set in New Zealand and has a similar format as Survivor and premiered on September 29.

With that, Linda guessed the price of a compass was $25 (it was actually $18), but Carey promised she was still in good shape. She guessed a first-aid kit was also $25 (it was $32). And the make or break: the price of a set of hand-warmers. Linda guessed $40. She was off by just $3, meaning she was off to New Zealand. Linda burst into celebration and gave Bennett a big hug.

Fans came on down to the comments section loving Linda’s big win and expressing slight jealousy.

“Congratulations Linda ! Enjoy New Zealand,” one fan wrote.

“Have fun in New Zealand woman!” wrote another.

“$34K for New Zealand, wow!!!” wrote a third.

“If I was playing “Most Expensive”, I’d picked Cape Cod for the most expensive trip, I knew it was not Oregon or Colorado. And it was very surprising the trip to New Zealand was $34K like holy cow!” wrote a fourth.

What did you think of Linda’s big win? Are you jealous she gets to go to New Zealand? Let us know in the comments section below!