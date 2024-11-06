The Price is Right host Drew Carey made an interesting wisecrack at the expense of the beloved model Manuela Alvarez during a recent segment. And fans were at a loss, even if it was all in good fun.

In a clip shared by the game show’s Instagram on Wednesday (November 6), a player named Michelle played the Let ‘Em Roll game. The game involves dropping five giant dice from atop a slide. If all five land on the side with a car picture, the player wins the new whip.

Michelle dropped the dice, landing on three cars and two $1,000 sides. Carey explained that she could roll the two $1000 dice again and “try to get two more cars” or walk away with the $2,000. Michelle decided to risk it for the car prize and roll again.

Alvarez, who was glistening in a gold gown, brought the contestant the dice for her second roll. After thanking her, Carey joked, “Manuela used to work in a casino in Colombia.” He specified, “Back when she was young.” Alvarez, who is Colombian, shook off the comment and smiled with a shrug as Carey added, “She can’t talk about it.”

Michelle went on to drop her two remaining dice, which both landed on the car side, so she won the flashy new car. As she rushed over to her prize in joy, Carey gave Alvarez a high-five handshake to ensure there were no hard feelings.

In the comments section of the clip, fans celebrated the big win and expressed their surprise at Carey’s joke, wondering what Alvarez did to deserve the shade.

“This man just roasting Manuela for no reason,” the top comment read with 300 likes.

“Why the fu** would you say that about Manuela,” wrote another.

“Manuela is a SAINT! He needs to show some damn respect!” wrote a third.

“He has beef with Manuela,” joked a fourth.

“For real! ‘When she was young,'” replied a fifth.

Alvarez, however, also chimed into the comments section. Playing into the joke and making clear she wasn’t offended, she wrote, “Shhh” with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, if Carey can get overly casual with any TPIR model, it’s Alvarez. She joined the game show in 2009, two years after he took over for Bob Barker in 2007. She’s become a favorite among fans, and she boasts a winning resume.

Her bio from the game show’s website is as follows: “Born in Medellín, Colombia, she moved to the United States in 2006. She was a finalist in The Price Is Right Model Search of 2008, which is when she gained the attention of the show’s producers. Eventually, she was added into the rotation of regular models.

In addition to her role on The Price Is Right, Manuela has appeared on television’s The Bold and the Beautiful and in the motion picture Jack and Jill. She is featured in Diddy/Dirty Money’s music video for “Loving You No More,” and can also be seen in Robin Thicke’s music video “It’s in the Mornin’.” She was a Trophy Model at the 54th Grammy Awards and was named the number one Hottest Game Show Eye Candy by Complex Magazine.”