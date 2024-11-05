A Wheel of Fortune contestant drew a blank on a $75,000 bonus round puzzle, which many viewers were not shy about saying they knew. While such fan reaction is common, in a particularly rare instance, multiple fans said it was already spelled out, so to speak, before the player’s additional letters.

On Monday, November 4’s episode, Kenneth Blount-Hames, a flight attendant of 13 years from Charlotte, North Carolina, by way of Atlanta, Georgia, proceeded to the bonus round by the closest of margins, as he finished with $18,850, ahead of rival Darren with $18,750.

Selecting “Phrase,” he joined host Ryan Seacrest to tackle the five-word puzzle. It read, “_E’ ‘_ _ _ E’ ‘T_ _ T’ ‘_N’ ‘_ _ _ _ _ N’. As opposed to most “Phrase” puzzles, this one was lengthy and in a way that only so many phrases are, with only one long word on the end.

After selecting “WCDO,” the puzzle read, “WE’ ‘_ _ _ E’ ‘T_ _ T’ ‘_N’ ‘C O _ _ O N’. Seacrest remarked, “The bottom; helpful,” and Vanna White flashed an encouraging smile. But when the 10-second timer began, Kenneth was unable to put together a complete guess.

The timer ran out, and the puzzle displaying itself as, “WE HAVE THAT IN COMMON.” Seacrest revealed from his gold prize card that Kenneth missed out on an extra $75,000, causing him to walk off-frame and exclaim, “Oh my god.”

The game show shared the big miss on YouTube, where many fans in the comments had something in common; which was that they said they knew the puzzle right when it was presented.

“The RSTLNE was already enough for me to solve it,” one fan wrote.

“I got it without any of Kenny’s letters!” wrote another.

“I figured that out in about six seconds,” wrote a third.

“I got it it was easy,” wrote a fourth.