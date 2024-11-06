Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

The two sides of Law & Order are mixing in the November 7 episode, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek reveals.

In the episode, titled “Time Will Tell,” when the dean of a swanky prep school is murdered, Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) must dig into the toxic system of pressure on the students to succeed. Plus, it sounds like we’ll learn more about the new lieutenant away from work: Brady’s (Maura Tierney) son asks for a favor.

In our exclusive clip, DA Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) joins Dr. Carlton Kelly (Jeremy Shamos) in the Head of School’s office at Ellsworth Academy.

“I’m just worried. I know the police want to talk and I obviously want to help them find the bastard who did this, but I’m a little nervous about the process, what to share, what not to share. I mean, if they start digging deep, who knows what they might find. I guess what I’m really asking is do I need a lawyer?” Carlton asks Baxter.

The DA offers his best advice: “Be truthful. Don’t worry about the implications.” However, Carlton argues, “This isn’t the political climate for someone in my position to not worry about implications,” notably using the other man’s first name.

“Answer the questions you’re asked and only the questions you’re asked,” Baxter continues. “Tell the truth using as few words as possible.” That’s when they’re interrupted by the “impatient” detectives outside. Baxter goes out to meet Shaw and Reid, who are surprised to see him there.

“Ellsworth grad. My kids too, and I’m on the board,” he reveals. “So listen, Carlton’s a friend of mine and I just ask you guys to remember you do this every day. Dr. Kelly’s never been through anything like this before and he is dealing with a lot right now.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC