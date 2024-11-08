OutKast’s Big Boi Dishes on His Celebrity Trailer Biz as ‘Big RV Remix’ Arrives on A&E

Off stage and outside the recording studio, Big Boi of OutKast has developed a bustling RV rental business for the better part of 15 years. The rapper co-owns Celebrity Trailers with designer Janice Faison Ahmed. Their specialty is turning typical RVs into tricked-out luxury rides. Their focus initially began on renting and renovating high-end trailers for the entertainment industry with Ludacris as an early customer.

They’ve since extended into the everyday clientele as well. Big Boi and Ahmed provide a look at the magic they make with the new A&E Home Made Nation’s Big RV Remix. The series, which debuted on Hulu, follows the pair as they collaborate with their go-to contractor David Vasquez to bring the “Wow” factor to their clients. Ahmed first started working with the chart-topper as his assistant and manager more than 20 years ago.

The premiere sees Big Boi, real name Antwan André Patton, collaborate with Ahmed to help a young student working to become an astronaut get her living plans off the ground. With an eight-week deadline and an $8,000 budget, the two are tasked to transform a dilapidated family RV into a functional camper for herself, her mom, and her nine-month-old son. The RV would serve as a living space for the family while she completes an aerospace internship in Philadelphia.

We caught up with Big Boi to talk about some of the fresh and so clean builds of the season.

When did this RV business start?

Big Boi: I think we were doing The Mo’Nique Show. I think we were using the RV as my dressing room. Mo’Nique liked it so much she wanted to use it. The lightbulb went off, and Janice came to me with a proposal. She said, “Why don’t we start this trailer business service in the film and TV business?” It’s a business that is booming here in Atlanta. I came up in music and being in these trailers all my life where the microwave wouldn’t work or no wifi, or it was just low-grade. I wanted to do something special, which was making the artist or whoever super comfortable. We just started banging them out, and it grew from there.

Who are some of the big clients you’ve worked with over the years?

I’d say Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Harvey, Mo’Nique, just about every rapper in the world. Anybody you can imagine given all this stuff going on in Atlanta.

What builds stand out to you this season?

One of my favorites was the mobile barbershop. That was super dope. From the barber chair to putting the flatscreen with the door sliding in and out. All the lighting is key too because you want to set the ambiance. You want to keep that sound system top notch too.

There was also a big hot tub in one of the RVs from what I saw.

That was the one Janice gifted me for my birthday. My nickname is “Hot Tub Tony.” She made me this super cool trailer that has a bar, and poker table and in the back has a hot tub with a movie screen that drops down. She went all the way with it.

How was it for you to work with everyday people?

To me, when we get with people and collaborate, just to see the vision start from notes on a notepad to the actual build. It’s gratifying. When they get the final product, they are super pleased with it. That means a lot. The girl who was going to school to be an astronaut and had a newborn. The trailer she had was super old. We decked it out and reinforced everything and made it livable for her and her family while she was at school. That was nice.

How would you describe your working dynamic with Janice?

Janice is a stone-cold hustler. Whatever needs to be done, she will get it done. She will make it happen as no job is too big or too small. She knows how to get behind the wheel and tow the trailers and everything. She is hands-on. She has been a great partner to have.

What are some of the big challenges you face this season?

All of them were challenging. Dealing with David, the builder, and everything he has going on. We are dealing with different timelines because we’re working on multiple jobs at the same time. We always seem to make it happen somehow.

Are you finding now more are using RVs to live in with the cost of living so expensive in many parts of the country?

A lot of people are going into the mobile home, tiny homes. There are a lot of tiny homes in Atlanta. People are downsizing and trying to make it. I do see that.

How was it working with Shaquille O’Neal?

He has always been family. When he wanted us to redo his RV and trick it out, we really banged it all the way out for him. He is a DJ as well, so we made his RV into a Transformer where everything slid out. This way he could DJ outside of the trailer. It was crazy.

What does it mean for you to show people what you do through the series?

We go from music festivals to TV commercials to movie sets to music videos, the schedule is super packed. I’m a creative person. Anywhere I can create and bring projects to fruition, I’m super into that. This show was the perfect thing as it really just shows my everyday life. This is what we’ve been doing for a minute now. We’re just going to keep on growing.

Big RV Remix, premiere, November 9, Noon/11c, A&E