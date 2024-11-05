Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Michael Bublé found the final “piece of the puzzle” for his team on Monday’s (November 4) episode of The Voice as he stole a contestant from a shocked Reba McEntire.

As the final Battle Round came to a close, McEntire put her two country singers, Tate Renner and Tanner Frick, head-to-head for a performance of Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor.” Both contestants gave it their all, leaving McEntire with an extremely difficult decision.

In the end, McEntire chose Renner to move forward, explaining, “That was a really tough decision, but I went with Tate. I love Tate’s raspiness in his voice. A little bit of Chris Stapleton in there,” she said, noting that she thinks he’ll “go far” in the competition.

The dream wasn’t over for fan favorite Frick, though, as host Carson Daly announced he was available to steal. Bublé left it until Frick was walking off the stage before he slammed his button and stole the Brandon, Mississippi native, who previously earned a four-chair turn during the audition rounds.

“Tanner Frick was a huge win for me. That’s a former four-chair turn and a piece of the puzzle that I didn’t have,” Bublé explained. “I needed that country singer, and now I feel like I’m completely in the game. It’s a brave new world we’re about to head into.”

Speaking to the cameras afterward, Frick celebrated, shouting, “Woo! I’m on Team Bublé.” The Canadian crooner then interrupted Frick’s celebration to tell him, “Dude, you opened your mouth, and the very first note I was like, ‘Yes. You know what?'”

Elsewhere on Monday’s show, Team Bublé picked J.Paul over Kamila Kiehne after the pair went face-to-face in a performance of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Bublé also chose Cameron Wright over Cassidy Lee after the duo battled to Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

However, McEntire got some revenge on Bublé when she used her steal to take Lee for her team. In addition, McEntire picked Katie O. over trio 323 after a stunning performance of Little River Band’s “Lonesome Loser.”

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani selected Camryn Brooks over Rowdy Shea after the pair performed a rendition of Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything.” And Snoop Dogg picked Mary McAvoy over Michael Alexandersson after the duo went head-to-head with a performance of The Flamingos’ ‘I Only Have Eyes for You.”

What did you think of Monday's episode of The Voice? Did the coaches make the right decisions?