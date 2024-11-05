For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts Season 4 is in full swing and as we look ahead to the future at Woodstone, some of the stars of CBS‘s hit comedy dropped by TV Insider’s New York Comic Con studio to tease what’s next.

Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco, who play living Sam and spirits Isaac, Sasappis, and Flower, stopped by the video suite to discuss all things Ghosts, offering a peek behind Season 4’s curtain. As announced at NYCC, McIver will direct her first episode of the show later this season. “I’ve been super excited to direct for a long time,” she shares.

When it comes to taking on the new role, McIver says she’s particularly passionate about directing in television. “I think it’s a unique job where it’s not just about the creativity, but it’s people management, and it’s this giant sort of rocking boat that you’re trying to hang on for dear life. And I just feel really lucky that these guys are going to be so incredibly supportive on the journey,” she adds, pointing to her costars who agree in a jokingly submissive tone.

“All jokes aside, I just am thrilled to be directed by Rose McIver. I think she’s a genius behind the camera and in front of the camera and everything all around,” Carrasco chimes in.

As for other things fans should be getting about, there’s is the arrival of Jay’s parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White. “They’re fantastic, and Sam continues to embarrass herself in front of Jay’s family,” Zaragoza reveals.

Season 4 also made way for the introduction of Puritan spirit Patience (Mary Holland), whose presence rattled the Woodstone mansion, especially with her loose-cannon behavior and bloody ghost gift. “It was just fun to play that dynamic of knowing that here’s the spirit that we don’t have as much of a context for because we haven’t seen her for a hundred years,” Jones says. “She’s become feral underground. So I think it’s been really fun to see that sort of villain side.”

Only time will tell when we’ll see Patience again, but her allusion to “the others” suggests there are more spirits to uncover. See what else the Ghosts cast had to share in the full video interview, above, and catch the show each week on CBS.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS